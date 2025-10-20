Perfect MNF Doubleheader FanDuel DFS Lineup: Stack Baker Mayfield with Tez Johnson
The NFL keeps gifting us these Monday Night Doubleheaders and so we will watch in all its glory. The more football, the better. People have critiqued the fact that we have a weekday 10:15 PM (EST) kickoff, but I will surely be awake for all of it. Tonight, we have two premier matchups of elevated fantasy football value. The Lions host the Buccaneers and the Seahawks host the Texans. I foresee great DFS value on all four teams and so we will play the ideal DFS Tournament Lineup.
MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL WEEK 7 DOUBLEHEADER PREVIEW
Buccaneers vs Lions
The early game will be the Lions playing host to the Buccaneers. A few things come to mind here. The Lions struggled last week, on the road, and now they return home. It has become very clear that Detroit is a different team on the road. At home, they should return to their elite offensive form. I expect them to exceed 30 Points.
As for the Buccaneers, they are hoping for Emeka Egbuka to play tonight. I would expect him to be inactive, if not very limited. Regardless, Baker Mayfield has an array of pass catchers that he trusts. This ranges from the return on Mike Evans down to Sterling Shepard, Tez Johnson, Cade Otton, and others. We may see a shootout at Ford Field.
Texans vs Seahawks
Unlike the first game, we may see a defensive battle in the late game. The Texans have the greatest defensive front in the NFL. Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson charge the edges while Sheldon Rankins and Tim Settle charge the middle. This will cause issues to Sam Darnold, but they should find much better success in a favorable matchup on the ground. We like Kenneth Walker a lot tonight.
CJ Stroud needs a big game to certify the Texans as a playoff team. Nico Collins must have a day and that will help drive everyone else. If we are being honest, I expect Houston to win only if their defense provides much of the effort.
PERFECT MONDAY NIGHT DOUBLEHEADER FANDUEL DFS TOURNAMENT LINEUP
Amazon Web Services has been down all day which has FanDuel Fantasy down... we hope that they can restore the app soon.
Quarterback - Baker Mayfield $8,500
Commonly, we will go against the grain at quarterback in these styled slates. However, Mayfield is the clear best option to me. We are going to stack him in this lineup as you will see below. Mayfield has tremendous scoring opportunity in a favorable matchup. They run a spread offense that no one has yet to contain regardless of the assets being fielded.
Running Back - Kenneth Walker III $6,900
The Seahawks are receiving a tremendous amount of criticism in the fact that Walker is in a split with Charbonnet. Charbonnet is at the bottom of the league with 2.6 Yards per Carry. At some point, the better player must rise above. I think that tonight is the perfect opportunity to see that happen. Seattle has a very tough pass-blocking matchup, but good news is that they love to run-first. Walker is the 4th ranked running back, per PFF, and should match up well in a game they are favored to win, playing at home.
Running Back - David Montgomery $6,400
Ten times out of ten, I am taking the cheaper Lions running back tonight. The team has said that they want to get this backfield back closer to the 50/50 split on the ground. I believe them when they say this as it has had vast success and well, Montgomery does add another element. He and Gibbs have a solid split in the red zone. If common sense reigns true, Montgomery is the better goal line back. We see him very likely to score tonight and for all we know, it can happen twice.
Wide Receiver - Nico Collins $8,400
We could go many ways here... Amon-Ra St. Brown, Mike Evans, Jaxon Smith-Nigba. I like Nico Collins. He will see some of Josh Jobe, who is on a vast downslide since his early success successes. He will also see some of Tariq Woolen who is having among the worst years of any cornerback in the NFL. Seattle has played well, but they are weaker in coverage. Collins should eat well as the prime target and a leading red zone target.
Wide Receiver - Tez Johnson $5,800
A few notes here... The Buccaneers are singing praises to Johnson. Sterling Shepard said that he see's Johnson to be a breakout star. Johnson has also seen a clear full snapload as of recent. Though handicapped last week, the Buccaneers could have spread around others such as Kameron Johnson and Ryan Miller, but Tez had a snap load of 72%. He even had a 36% snap load with Godwin and Egbuka active in Week 6. This matched up with Sterling Shepard for WR3. Evans is back tonight and we have low confidence in that of Egbuka. We like Tez.
Wide Receiver - Cooper Kupp $5,500
Seattle runs through their top two receiver. What I like here is that Kupp has been a premier red zone target, comparable with Smith-Njigba. In these slates, you want to chase touchdowns. Kupp has the same red zone target share as Smith-Njigba. I'll take Kupp at this very cheap price.
Tight End - Sam LaPorta - $6,000
The way I see this slate, it is LaPorta or Otton. They both have the clear best matchups combined with target share. Or, at least projected target shares tonight. LaPorta is the better option. St. Brown has a tough slot matchup with Jacob Parrish while Jameson Williams gets Jamel Dean, who is playing All-Pro level football.
FLEX - Rachaad White $8,000
With Bucky Irving remaining out, White will continue to take the reigns. Any implied threat of Sean Tucker proved untrue last week as White had about 75% of team rushing snaps. As we chase touchdowns, know that Tamp Bay runs the ball equal to that of the pass in the red zone. White has very high scoring potential tonight as he also is a pass-catcher as an added bonus.
DEFENSE - Houston Texans $3,800
We are not going to even consider taking Detroit or Tampa Bay. This is a domed shootout than cannot be played. This becomes either Houston or Seattle. That Houston front scares me... It should scary everyone. I find that Seattle will have a hard time gaining big plays and so Houston should be able to force third downs and get some sacks plus a turnover or two.