Fantasy Football Week 7 Deep-Sleepers: Luke McCaffrey Tops 5 High-Upside Options

Far from the first to say this, but — people would be viewing Spencer Rattler a lot more favorably if he was a first rounder.



Thanks to a 93.2 grade this week, he’s PFF’s 10th HG QB this season, and his 9 BTTs are 8th



He’s also 1st vs the blitz - 90.6 ⚜️pic.twitter.com/tvXSpuIzPk