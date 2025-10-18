Fantasy Football Week 7 Deep-Sleepers: Luke McCaffrey Tops 5 High-Upside Options
Fantasy football sleepers win the week for many teams. It is not easily predicted, but it does happen on a weekly basis. In Week 6, we saw: Jacoby Brissett (QB3), Demario Douglas (WR11), Kameron Johnson (WR15), and Tez Johnson (WR23). All of these paid dividends given their extremely low ownership. If we can spot these players in Week 7, we can both win our week in face of bye's and injuries and win DFS with a massive advantage over the field.
Spencer Rattler (@ CHI)
This is a bold pick, but logically he makes a ton of sense. Despite the common belief that Rattler is bad, he is actually playing great football, relatively speaking, in this Kellen Moore offense. Moore is not a stranger to making quarterbacks play elite football. Dak Prescott nearly won MVP in his offense.
Rattler is the QB21. He has been very consistent all season long with no game of single digit output. He has faced the 49ers, Seahawks, Bills, and Patriots, all being above average defenses. This week, Rattler gets the 28th ranked Bears secondary. We like Rashid Shaheed in our DFS lineups so we could stack Rattler with him to save dollars.
Ollie Gordon (@ CLE)
We have a wind bowl inbound in Cleveland. This will push both run games to a much higher limit. Gordon has consistently been on the field for 25% of team snaps. In a weather game, he could near 30-35% to manage the workload of De'Von Achane. The greatest bonus that makes Gordon startable is the fact that he has 53% of Red Zone Running Back Touches — more than Achane. They love the bigger body on the goal line as Achane is more of an East-to-West runner.
Luke McCaffrey (@ DAL)
We have a shootout indoors versus an abysmal defense. The Cowboys secondary is comfortably 32nd in the NFL. They are allowing 270 Yards per Game, 11 Yards worse than the next team. They are also allowing 27.8 Fantasy Points per Game to Wide Receivers — 4.0 worse than the next team.
With McLaurin out, McCaffrey has played near 40% of the team snaps, which is not a crazy amount, but he has been ultra efficient in it. McCaffrey has three touchdowns since McLaurin has been out. McCaffrey has an Average Depth of Reception of 22.4 Yards, among the highest and most efficient in the NFL with an 80% catch rate. He is very good, do not be fooled.
Tez Johnson (@ DET)
Though his output did not trump that of Kameron Johnson, Tez is the better pick by a longshot. Tez had played 72% of team snaps in Week 6 and capitalized on it for a 45 Yard Touchdown. We can expect his workload to increase this week. Mike Evans is likely returning, but possibly in limited fashion. This starting receiving core will be followed up with Sterling Shepard and Johnson. This is a much more riskier sleeper pick, but we know that Mayfield delivers to his guys, so it could be worth the risk if you foresee a shootout at Ford Field.
Michael Mayer (@ KC)
We have a storm brewing for great fantasy output here. Brock Bowers remains out. We enter a likely trailing, passing script. Best of all, Mayer played 92% of team snaps in his return to the Week 6 lineup. Mayer will be used very heavily as he could be the TE1 on most other NFL rosters. Per PFF, Mayer is the 5th best Tight End (Receiving Grade) in the NFL.