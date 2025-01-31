Fantasy Sports

NBA DFS (Friday, January 31) Value Plays and Best Picks

Sean Cruzen

Denver Nuggets F Aaron Gordon
Denver Nuggets F Aaron Gordon / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

In this daily DFS report, we're looking for bargains and steals! Guys who are going to light it up without breaking the bank. Building a winning NBA DFS lineup starts with finding hidden gems. In this daily segment, we’re not focusing on the overhyped superstars, we're digging deep for diamonds in the rough. The players we highlight are primed to drop bombs and rack up fantasy points. Ditch the doubt, trust the stats, and load up on these under-the-radar value players. Your wallet will thank you, and your team will be straight fire!

Here are today's three baller bargains for your NBA DFS lineup you can use to dominate on Friday night, according to the pros at Fantasy Labs.

Prices courtesy of DraftKings

PF Aaron Gordon, Denver Nuggets at Philadelphia 76ers ($4,400 DK)

Aaron Gordon is fresh off an eight-game bench stint, reclaiming his starting spot for the Nuggets against the Knicks on Wednesday. The benching by coach Mike Malone woke Air Gordon up as he delivered 23.5 DraftKings points in just 30-plus minutes. As a starter this season, the vet is averaging a smooth 27 DK PPG. His price tag tonight is an absolute bargain at $4,400, especially since he is back where he belongs in the starting five.

Gordon is a great way to take advantage of the Nuggets' massive 121.5-point implied team total for tonight’s matchup. The last time Gordon started for Denver with a 120+ implied total, he blew up for 33 DraftKings points. DFS players should be smiling as he is primed to obliterate 5x value tonight against the depleted 76ers. Lock him in!

PG Coby White, Chicago Bulls at Toronto Raptors ($5,900 DK)

The Bulls will be without their superstar tonight. Zach LaVine is MIA for personal reasons and his absence unlocks some serious DFS value. Coby White is ready to eat. He is a top fantasy sleeper on tonight’s NBA schedule. His $5,900 price-tag is significantly lower than it was earlier in the month, so it’s time to feast.

White’s usage jumps to a legit +3.01%—the second-highest boost on the team whenever LaVine sits. This allows Froby to take tons of shots and provide additional playmaking, which for a DFS player means more fantasy goodness. He has put up a solid 1.01 DK points per minute in these situations. With 32 projected minutes on deck, this is a top shelf spot at the point guard position. Ride the wind tonight and get that bread!

SG Kelly Oubre Jr., Philadelphia 76ers vs. Denver Nuggets ($6,300 DK)

Kelly Oubre Jr. has been Tyrese Maxey’s ride-or-die this season and DFS players need to ride this wave. Dude has been straight-up ballin’. Oubre Jr. has racked up a positive Plus/Minus in seven of his last eight, consistently dropping the heat. We’re talking 35+ DraftKings points in each of his past four contests.

The price tag for Oubre Jr. against the Nuggets tonight is a gift at $6,300. With all the volume he is seeing, this is a smash spot for him. He is projected to see the floor for a whopping 37 minutes, the highest total for any small forward on the card tonight. Fire Oubre Jr. up tonight and watch the fireworks light up!

Fantasy on SI’s Take:

These three players are game-changers for building a winning lineup on Friday’s NBA slate. All three players offer serious value at the guard and forward positions. They are clutch picks that will free up cap space and offer salary flexibility for you to add top-tier stars at the small forward and center positions.

Stay updated for the latest injury reports and last-minute lineup changes at Fantasy on SI.com before finalizing your picks. Good luck!

Recommended Articles

Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Top Week 15 Pickups

Paul Skenes Profiles, Preview, Predictions

Top 5 Catchers for the 2025 Fantasy Baseball Season

Published |Modified
Sean Cruzen
SEAN CRUZEN

Sean has a wealth of professional expertise and a deep passion for sports. With an extensive background in the fintech sector, Sean has held key roles at industry leaders such as American Express, Bank of America, Raymond James, and Lumen Technologies. His strategic acumen and innovative mindset have been honed through years of leadership in global financial services. He is an avid sports fan who attended the University of Washington, and is a lifelong Husky. He also proudly cheers for the Washington State Cougars as a dedicated Coug dad. His love for competition extends into the world of high-stakes fantasy sports, where he has achieved elite status. Ranked among the top 50 fantasy football players globally, Sean claimed the coveted FFWC MDWC title in 2022 and has consistently delivered top 10 and top 50 finishes in the industry’s premier events. Beyond fantasy sports, Sean’s enthusiasm spans across men’s and women’s athletics, including football, baseball, basketball, softball, MMA, hockey, and horse racing. Combining his professional expertise and competitive edge, Sean is poised to bring unique insights and energy to any conversation regarding sports.

Home/DFS