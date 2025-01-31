NBA DFS (Friday, January 31) Value Plays and Best Picks
In this daily DFS report, we're looking for bargains and steals! Guys who are going to light it up without breaking the bank. Building a winning NBA DFS lineup starts with finding hidden gems. In this daily segment, we’re not focusing on the overhyped superstars, we're digging deep for diamonds in the rough. The players we highlight are primed to drop bombs and rack up fantasy points. Ditch the doubt, trust the stats, and load up on these under-the-radar value players. Your wallet will thank you, and your team will be straight fire!
Here are today's three baller bargains for your NBA DFS lineup you can use to dominate on Friday night, according to the pros at Fantasy Labs.
Prices courtesy of DraftKings
PF Aaron Gordon, Denver Nuggets at Philadelphia 76ers ($4,400 DK)
Aaron Gordon is fresh off an eight-game bench stint, reclaiming his starting spot for the Nuggets against the Knicks on Wednesday. The benching by coach Mike Malone woke Air Gordon up as he delivered 23.5 DraftKings points in just 30-plus minutes. As a starter this season, the vet is averaging a smooth 27 DK PPG. His price tag tonight is an absolute bargain at $4,400, especially since he is back where he belongs in the starting five.
Gordon is a great way to take advantage of the Nuggets' massive 121.5-point implied team total for tonight’s matchup. The last time Gordon started for Denver with a 120+ implied total, he blew up for 33 DraftKings points. DFS players should be smiling as he is primed to obliterate 5x value tonight against the depleted 76ers. Lock him in!
PG Coby White, Chicago Bulls at Toronto Raptors ($5,900 DK)
The Bulls will be without their superstar tonight. Zach LaVine is MIA for personal reasons and his absence unlocks some serious DFS value. Coby White is ready to eat. He is a top fantasy sleeper on tonight’s NBA schedule. His $5,900 price-tag is significantly lower than it was earlier in the month, so it’s time to feast.
White’s usage jumps to a legit +3.01%—the second-highest boost on the team whenever LaVine sits. This allows Froby to take tons of shots and provide additional playmaking, which for a DFS player means more fantasy goodness. He has put up a solid 1.01 DK points per minute in these situations. With 32 projected minutes on deck, this is a top shelf spot at the point guard position. Ride the wind tonight and get that bread!
SG Kelly Oubre Jr., Philadelphia 76ers vs. Denver Nuggets ($6,300 DK)
Kelly Oubre Jr. has been Tyrese Maxey’s ride-or-die this season and DFS players need to ride this wave. Dude has been straight-up ballin’. Oubre Jr. has racked up a positive Plus/Minus in seven of his last eight, consistently dropping the heat. We’re talking 35+ DraftKings points in each of his past four contests.
The price tag for Oubre Jr. against the Nuggets tonight is a gift at $6,300. With all the volume he is seeing, this is a smash spot for him. He is projected to see the floor for a whopping 37 minutes, the highest total for any small forward on the card tonight. Fire Oubre Jr. up tonight and watch the fireworks light up!
Fantasy on SI’s Take:
These three players are game-changers for building a winning lineup on Friday’s NBA slate. All three players offer serious value at the guard and forward positions. They are clutch picks that will free up cap space and offer salary flexibility for you to add top-tier stars at the small forward and center positions.
Stay updated for the latest injury reports and last-minute lineup changes at Fantasy on SI.com before finalizing your picks. Good luck!
