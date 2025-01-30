Top 5 Catchers for the 2025 Fantasy Baseball Season
The catcher position has a wide range of ADPs and outcomes in the fantasy market. Each drafter will have a different view of the catcher pool, with league format ultimately determining each player's value. The goal by drafting an early catcher is gaining an edge in slot in the batting order, playing time, and overall production. The fantasy teams that punt catchers hope to create their advantage at other positions with a target of 20 to 30 home runs and more than 100 RBIs. A negative in batting average should be a given. Here are Fantasy Sports On SI’s Top 5 Fantasy Pitchers for the 2025 season:
1 – William Contreras, MLW (ADP – 25.1)
Over the past three seasons, Contreras smashed 60 home runs over 1,469 at-bats while developing into an excellent middle-of-the-order bat based on his RBI rate in 2023 (17%) and 2024 (18%).
Last year, he jumped out of the gate with success over his first 277 at-bats (.307/52/9/48/5). Contreras slumped over the final two weeks in June (.208 with five runs and two RBIs over 53 at-bats) while having his best power month in August (.295/22/9/23/1 over 105 at-bats).
His strikeout rate (20.5) and walk rate (11.5) were career-bests. Contreras hit 19 of his 23 home runs off right-handed pitching, but his batting average (.313/22/4/24 over 144 at-bats) had more value against lefties. The Brewers hit him between second and fourth in their batting order for 94.8% of his at-bats. Despite his recent success in power, Contreras continues to have a high groundball rate (54.5 – 55.0 in 2023 and 53.0 in 2022). His exit velocity (92.8 – 15th) and hard-hit rate (49.5 – 22nd) ranked highly last season for the players (207) with at least 400 plate appearances. His launch angle (6.1 – 200th) puts more shine on the weakness in his swing path.
Fantasy Outlook: There’s a lot to like about Contreras, and Milwaukee gives him extra playing time at DH (102 games over the past three seasons). He hits the ball hard, but a further push in home runs requires him to put more balls in the air. With a little more loft, 30 home runs are within reach. Buy his four-category edge, with any speed being a bonus. Conteras is priced high in drafts, but I feel he hasn’t reached his ceiling. On the downside, the lineup behind him in the batting order may not support repeated success in runs. Let’s go: .290/85/25/85/5
2 – Adley Rutschman, BAL (ADP – 66.9)
The expected edge by drafting Rutschman didn’t reach the heights expected in 2023 despite leading all catchers in plate appearances (687) and at-bats (588). Rutschman finished second in FPGscore (0.27 – 73rd most valuable hitter). His lack of steals (1) cost him a more impactful rating.
Over the first half of last year, he hit .294 with 44 runs, 15 home runs, 55 RBIs, and one stolen base over 323 at-bats, putting him on pace for an impact catcher season. Unfortunately for fantasy teams, he lost his way over his final 248 at-bats (.194/24/4/24). His sharp decline in play suggests an underlying injury, but there was no report of this during or after the season. He tried to add more loft to his swing (42.9% fly-ball rate – 34.6 in 2023), but Rutschman finished with a career-low in his HR/FB rate (9.3) with minimal change in his exit velocity (88.2 mph). His hard-hit rate (36.6) remains in an underwhelming area.
Rutschman handled himself well vs. lefties (.329/19/7/33 over 164 at-bats). He had a regression in his walk rate (9.1 – 13.6 over his two seasons) with only a slight pullback in his strikeout rate (16.1 – 14.7 in 2023). His average hit rate (1.559) and contact batting average (.306) were five-year lows.
Fantasy Outlook: Last year, Baltimore finished fourth in the majors in runs (786 – 2nd in the AL). Rutschman brings pedigree with a better price point in drafts this year. Investors must overlook his poor finish, hoping the stars align in his swing for an entire season. He has the talent to be a high-average bat with a future ceiling of a 100/30/100 season. For the record, 102 hitters had more fantasy value than him last season (he is the 40th batter off the table in 2025). At age 27, with most of his playing time hitting second in the batting order, Rutschman looks poised to pop this year. I’d rather buy him at a slight discount while understanding his edge at catcher. The Orioles will give him plenty of at-bats at DH, leading to winning playing time.
3 – Yainer Diaz, HOU (ADP – 57.7)
In 2023, Diaz made the Astros out of spring training, but they gave him minimal at-bats (62) over the first two months (.226/9/2/5). He started to hit his way into the lineup in June, leading to a productive edge at catcher (.294 over 42 runs, 21 home runs, and 55 RBIs over his final 293 at-bats) for the rest of the year.
Despite a significant uptick in at-bats (330) from the previous season, Diaz had a sharp decline in his run rate (35 – 46 % in 2023) and his HR/FB rate (10.6 – 17.7% in 2023). He has a rising groundball rate (54.7) and a fading fly-ball rate (28.0). As a result, his average hit rate (1.474) came in well below his success in his rookie season (1.910). When putting the ball in play, Diaz posted a higher contact batting average (.366 – .356 in 2023). He lowered his strikeout rate (17.3) while remaining a free swinger (3.9% walk rate).
Diaz improved last season vs. left-handed pitchers (.306/22/6/25 over 157 at-bats) while being a much better player at home (.337/45/10/46 over 300 at-bats). After a dull May (.200 over 85 at-bats with five runs and 10 RBIs), he hit over .300 in each of the final four months (.363, .337, .304, and .303). His best production came from June through August (.331 with 42 runs, 13 home runs, and 51 RBIs over 293 at-bats). His exit velocity (92.2 – 21st) and hard-hit rate (48.7 – 27th) graded well.
Fantasy Outlook: Based on swing path, Diaz doesn’t project to be an impact power hitter at this point of his career. The Astros gave him 75 games at DH over the past two seasons, and he does offer insurance at first base. Houston should give him most of his playing time in 2025 between four and sixth in the batting order. Diaz profiles as an edge in batting average with neutral to positive success in runs, home runs, and RBIs. Last year, he ranked 54th in FPGscore (0.93) for hitters. Diaz is the 36th batter drafted in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship in early January. I like him and see the edge at catcher, but he must post a .280/80/25/90 season to pay off.
4 – Logan O’Hoppe, LAA (ADP – 124.9)
Over his five seasons in the minors, O’Hoppe hit .279 with 169 runs, 50 home runs, 187 RBIs, and 18 stolen bases over 1,048 at-bats. His walk rate (10.6) graded well, beating the league average with his strikeout rate (19.2). He looked the part of a starting major league catcher over 360 at-bats at AA (.283 with 72 runs, 26 home runs, 78 RBIs, and seven steals) in 2022.
In 2023, O’Hoppe made the major league club out of spring training, making him a potential value at the C2 position in the fantasy market. He hit .283 over his first 53 at-bats with five runs, four home runs, and 13 RBIs before landing on the injured list for four months with a torn labrum in his left shoulder that required surgery. His bat delivered 10 home runs and 16 RBIs over his final 129 at-bats after returning to the start lineup in mid-August.
Coming into last season, Hoppe drew the attention of some fantasy drafters as an upside catcher. He finished the year ranked 10th in FPGscore (-2.87). Before the All-Star break, his bat was on an impact pace (.276 with 41 runs, 14 home runs, 42 RBIs, and one steal) while striking out 24.1% of the time. Hoppe lost his way over his final 189 at-bats (.196/23/6/14/1) as pitchers made him chase more (38.2% strikeout rate). On the year, his walk rate (6.3) was below his minor league resume (10.6).
His exit velocity (90.4) and hard-hit rate (46.3) aligned with his rookie season. O’Hoppe lost his fly-ball swing path (37.8% - 48.1% in 2023). O’Hoppe struggled with lefties (.167/12/4/9 over 96 at-bats). He came to the plate with only 278 runners on base while seeing most of his at-bats hitting fifth and sixth in the batting order (77.0%).
Fantasy Outlook: A year removed from shoulder surgery and another season of experience bodes well for O’Hoppe in 2025. The Angels ranked 25th in runs (623) last season. His RBI chances should improve dramatically if he can hit behind Mike Trout. When adding his underlying speed, O’Hoppe looks poised to outperform his ADP (124.9) by a wide margin this year. Giddy up, as his name should have a circle around it on draft day. He has 30 home run potential, and double-digit steals are well within reach. I’m ranking him fourth at catcher in 2025, and O’Hoppe has the tools to finish at the top of his position if he gets his strikeouts under control for an entire season.
5 – Willson Contreras, STL (ADP – 81.0)
After researching the first five catchers ranked by NFBC ADP, Contreras is the clear drop off in playing time, based on his previous years. He has never had more than 475 at-bats in his nine seasons in the majors. Last year, the Cardinals had him on the field for 84 games due to two lengthy stints on the injured list (forearm and finger issues). His draft momentum is tied to St. Louis moving Contreras to first base in 2025 while expecting some time at DH, pointing to the best opportunity in his major league career.
His stats (.262/48/15/36/4 over 301 at-bats) projected over 550 at-bats last year came to 88 runs, 27 home runs, 66 RBIs, and seven steals. Based on this data, the case can be made to rank him fourth at catcher in 2025.
Last season, Contreras posted the highest fly-ball rate (37.1) of his career while continuing to have a high floor in his HR/FB rate (19.7 – 20.3%). His exit velocity (91.6 mph) improved in back-to-back seasons. Over his final 171 at-bats, he hit .263 with 25 runs, nine home runs, 23 RBIs, and two steals. Contreras doesn’t have a middle-of-the-order RBI rate (11.7 in 2024 and 14.7 in his career). The Cardinals gave him 87.7% of his at-bats (301) hitting second and third in the batting order.
Fantasy Outlook: There’s something to be said for a catcher earning more playing time by starting at another position. Contreras checks the power box with some help in speed for a catcher. At the very least, he should offer value in runs and RBIs with 500 at-bats. Possible 30+ home runs with career-highs in the other three counting categories. I do see some batting average risk.
Recommended Articles
The Top 5 Pitchers for Fantasy Baseball in 2025
Shohei Ohtani Profile, Preview, Predictions