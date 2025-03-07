NBA DFS (Friday, March 7) Value Plays & Best Picks
NBA fantasy managers find a slate of eight games on Friday night on the hardwood.
The ESPN double-header will open with the Grizzlies (-10.5) heading to Dallas looking to snap a four-game losing skid against the Mavericks. In the late-night tip-off, Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets (-8) will play host to Kevin Durant and the Suns.
The biggest injury news of the slate involves Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (rest/out), Jalen Brunson (ankle/questionable), and Miami’s Tyler Herro (Illness/questionable).
Without further ado, here are my top recommended Respected Money NBA DFS plays for Friday!
NBA DFS Core Targets
PF Evan Mobley, Cleveland at. Charlotte ($8,100 DK)
Mobley is one of my top plays for Friday night in the Association as Cleveland looks to extend their 12-game winning streak. The Cavaliers’ dominant big man is averaging 17.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.3 blocks per contest over his last four games while recording a double-double in six of his last nine games. In three games this season against the Hornets, Mobley has averaged 27.0 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.0 blocks, resulting in 45.8 fantasy points per contest. DFS managers need to target players from arguably the best team in the NBA -- in a game oddsmakers are predicting will be a cake-walk with a 17.5-point spread.
C Bam Adebayo, Miami vs Minnesota ($9,200 DK)
Adebayo has been the offensive leader for the Heat of late and that will likely continue against Minnesota if Tyler Herro (Illness) is forced to sit again. The three-time NBA All-Star has averaged 43.8 fantasy points per game, thanks to filling up the stat sheet averaging 22.5 points, 9.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.5 steals. While many DFS managers may fade players from this contest, due to the lowest projected point total (215) on the board, don’t be afraid to take a contrarian approach.
PG James Harden, Clippers vs NY Knicks ($9,800 DK)
If Knicks star PG Jalen Brunson (ankle) is unable to go after going down late Thursday night against the Lakers, using Harden becomes essential. Fresh off consecutive 57+ fantasy point outings against Detroit and Phoenix, Harden could be in store for a third consecutive monster fantasy outing if New York is missing its leader on the defensive end in this matchup. The three-time NBA scoring champion has averaged 47.8 fantasy points over his last six games, thanks to averaging 25.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.7 steals.
NBA DFS Value Plays
SG/PF Shaedon Sharpe, Portland at OKC ($6,800 DK)
Sharpe continues to shine running the point for Portland since earning the starting role. The 2022 No. 7 overall NBA draft pick, has posted 37.7 fantasy points per game over his last six contests, scoring 20+ points in five of his last six games. With OKC missing four starters: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, Lu Dort and Isaiah Hartenstein, Sharpe offers immense upside facing the Thunder’s “second” unit.
PG Stephon Castle, San Antonio at Sacramento ($6,200 DK)
Despite struggling to find his shot from beyond the arc of late, the former UConn standout has been solid from a fantasy perspective averaging 41.5 fantasy points over his last four games. In an expected high-scoring affair with the Kings, expect the star rookie to continue to produce.
C Kyle Filipowski, Utah at Toronto ($6,100 DK)
Filipowski has started to hit his stride of late, averaging 16.7 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists, resulting in 35.3 fantasy points over his last six games for the Jazz. The former Duke standout has posted four double-doubles over that span and now faces a Raptors squad allowing the fourth-most points (116.1) per game of any team in the Eastern Conference.
NBA DFS Deep Sleeper Targets
In the Friday slate, several additional deep sleeper targets to consider include: Portland’s SG Toumani Camara ($5,900 DK), Mavericks SG Max Christie ($5,400 DK), Thunder SF Aaron Wiggins ($4,900 DK), Memphis PG Scottie Pippen Jr. ($4,500) as well as Thunder PG Alex Caruso ($4,400 DK).
