Fantasy Basketball Owners Must Add Celtics Guard Payton Pritchard
Fantasy basketball is all about capitalizing on momentum, and Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard just sent shockwaves through the waiver wire. Following his jaw-dropping 43-point performance against the Portland Trail Blazers last night, fantasy managers need to add him immediately before it’s too late.
Pritchard’s dominant outing was no fluke. The sharpshooting guard erupted for 43 points on 15-of-21 shooting, including a blistering 10-of-16 from three-point range, while also contributing 10 rebounds and five assists. With the Celtics dealing with injuries and potential rest days for their stars as the playoffs approach, Pritchard is in prime position for an expanded role down the stretch.
While Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Jrue Holiday lead the Celtics’ offense, Pritchard has carved out a valuable niche as a scoring spark off the bench. With Kristaps Porziņģis dealing with recurring injury issues and Boston likely to manage their core players’ workloads, Pritchard could see consistent 30+ minute games moving forward. His ability to contribute across multiple statistical categories makes him a highly appealing waiver-wire target, especially in deeper leagues.
One of Pritchard’s biggest assets is his three-point shooting. On the season, he’s knocking down over 42% of his attempts from beyond the arc, making him a lethal weapon for fantasy teams in need of points and threes. He’s averaging a career-high 3.3 three pointers and 14.4 points per game. If he continues to see increased usage, his ability to rack up assists and rebounds as a secondary ball-handler only raises his fantasy ceiling. His high shooting efficiency also minimizes the risk of hurting field goal percentage in category leagues.
Fantasy basketball is all about timing, and Pritchard’s performance signals a potential league-winning waiver add. Whether you need a short-term boost or a sleeper for the fantasy playoffs, now is the time to grab him before his rostered percentage skyrockets. Don’t wait—secure Pritchard and enjoy the benefits of his breakout stretch!
Recommended Articles
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Report: Sleepers to Stash for a Playoff Push
Victor Wembanyama's Injury News Rock Fantasy Basketball & Sports Betting Communities
Luka Doncic to Lakers, AD to Mavericks: The Fantasy Basketball Implications