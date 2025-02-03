NBA DFS (Monday, February 3) Value Plays and Best Picks
In today's DFS report, we're looking for bargains and steals! Guys who are going to light it up without breaking the bank. Building a winning NBA DFS lineup starts with finding hidden gems. In this segment, we’re not focusing on the overhyped superstars, we're digging deep for diamonds in the rough. The players we highlight are primed to drop bombs and rack up fantasy points. Ditch the doubt, trust the stats, and load up on these under-the-radar values. Your wallet will thank you, and your team will be straight fire!
Here are today's three baller bargains for your DFS lineup you can use to dominate on Monday’s slate, according to the experts at Rotowire.
Prices courtesy of DraftKings and FanDual
SG Keon Ellis, Sacramento Kings at Utah Jazz ($3,500 DK) ($4,400 FD)
Although Keon Ellis couldn't find the mark from long distance Saturday, he still managed to chip in on the defensive end of the floor. Over his last eight contests, the 25-year-old has come off Sacramento's bench, where he's averaged 8.0 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.4 steals, and 2.0 three-pointers in 19.9 minutes per game. Following the Kings’ roster shakeup over the weekend, Ellis will move into the starting lineup, and his numbers are bound to improve.
The Kings sent the disgruntled De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday. It’s time to welcome “Ellis Island” to the starting lineup. The 3-and D-guard will now be in the spotlight and a key player for the Kings down the stretch. Ellis is the steal of the night with one of the lowest prices on the board for a starting guard. He’s projected to score 27.5 points, while his 10% RST, will set your lineup apart. This leaves plenty of room to add high-priced players at other positions. Don’t let Keon escape your lineup tonight.
SG Jose Alvarado, New Orleans Pelicans at Denver Nuggets ($4,800 DK) ($4,800 FD)
As DFS players, we all enjoy repping our squads and hyping our favorite players. We also know the gut punch we feel when one of our go-to guys goes down. Dejounte Murray of the New Orleans Pelicans suffered a season-ending Achilles injury on Friday. “D. Blurry” is a legit baller and has been a solid play for many of us over the past few months. It’s always a bummer to see a talent like Murray sidelined, but hey, that's the game. When guys we lean on get jacked, we have to pivot!
The injury bug has bitten the Pels this season, leaving their backcourt decimated, and looking like a wasteland. Someone on this squad needs to steal the show and own it. That dude is Jose "Grand Theft" Alvarado! After Murray’s first-quarter setback, Alvarado came off the bench and logged a whopping 34 minutes. He delivered 37.75 FPTS, a straight-up heist at his price tag. Earlier this season, he filled in as a starter for seven games and responded with at least 35 FPTS in four games (including two 40-plus fantasy points efforts). His 12.6% RST offers serious value at the guard position on tonight’s slate. Don't miss out on this value play. Get Alvarado in your lineup and run off with the cash!
C Precious Achiuwa, New York Knicks vs. Houston Rockets (DK $5,100 DK) (FD $4,800)
Another player who looks to benefit from a teammate’s injury is Precious Achiuwa. After suffering a foot injury in Saturday’s game, OG Anunoby has been ruled out for tonight’s contest. Achiuwa is the next man up and gets the start. With Mitchell Robinson still sidelined, Achuiwa should log a ton of minutes, because that’s what coach Thibs does.
After OG went down, Precious stepped in and crashed the boards for a team-high 15 rebounds on his way to a double-double. He finished with 41.25 FPTS in a loss to the Lakers. Additionally, just three games ago, he put up 31.25 FPTS in only 20 minutes. Over his last eight appearances, Achiuwa has averaged 8.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.6 steals, and 1.1 blocks in 24.2 minutes per game. As a starter in tonight’s tilt against the Houston Rockets, Achiuwa is projected to log 30.5 minutes and has a ridiculously low RST of 8.4%. This makes for a solid low-priced addition at a position with many high-priced players, allowing you to add top-tier ballers at other positions. Tee up my Precious and bring home the ring.
Fantasy on SI’s Take:
These three players are game-changers for building a winning lineup on Monday’s NBA schedule. All three players are budget ballers who offer serious value at their respective positions. They are clutch picks that will free up cap space and offer salary flexibility for you to add top-tier stars to fill out your roster.
Stay updated for the latest injury reports and last-minute lineup changes at Fantasy on SI before finalizing your picks. Good luck!
