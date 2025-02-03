Kings PG De'Aaron Fox on The Move in Blockbuster Deal: Fantasy Basketball Takeaways
Editor's note: This post is being updated as more information becomes available.
After days of uncertainty, the Sacramento Kings finally pulled the trigger and dealt standout point guard De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs. According to SI's Josh Wilson, details of the full transaction are still emerging, but so far it's clear that Zach LaVine is moving from the Chicago Bulls to the Sacramento Kings as a part of the deal.
In 44 games played this season, Fox is averaging 25.1 points, 6.2 assists, and 5.0 rebounds per game. He is converting 2.0 threes (though he's shooting just 32.1% from downtown) and is converting field goals at a 46.8% clip. His ability to stay low on defense and move laterally quickly has allowed him to collect 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocks per game on the defensive end of the basketball. The stat stuffer is currently the 14th-ranked player in fantasy basketball Roto leagues.
Although Fox excelled in the pick and roll game with former teammate Domontas Sabonis, the electric playmaker should fare even better under the tutilage of head coach Greg Popovich. Not to mention, Fox will be teaming up with perhaps the best player the league has ever seen in Victor Wembanyama.
