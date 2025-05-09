NBA DFS Picks (Friday, May 9): Donovan Mitchell, Myles Turner Lead The Way
After road teams opened the second round of the NBA Playoffs with six straight wins, home teams have bounced back with two consecutive victories heading into tonight’s pivotal two-game slate. The action features the Cleveland Cavaliers (-4.5) visiting the Indiana Pacers and the Oklahoma City Thunder (-5.5) facing the Denver Nuggets. Interestingly, both road teams enter as favorites, setting the stage for the possibility of more homecourt disappointment in these critical Game 3 matchups.
The Cavaliers, who clinched the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, now find themselves in a tough spot after squandering a late fourth-quarter lead in Game 2. On top of that, they have key injuries to monitor, as Darius Garland, Defensive Player of the Year Evan Mobley, and De’Andre Hunter are all listed as questionable. Given that no team has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit in the NBA Playoffs, tonight is a must-win scenario for Donovan Mitchell and the top-seeded Cavs. In contrast to Cleveland, the Pacers, Thunder, and Nuggets enter the night fully healthy.
Both games are expected to be high-scoring affairs, with the Cleveland-Indiana total set at 229.5 points and OKC-Denver at 232.5. With the potential for explosive scoring, fantasy managers should anticipate some standout performances. With that in mind, let’s dive into the top NBA DFS plays for cash games and GPP tournaments on Friday, May 9.
NBA DFS Guards:
Stud: Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers ($9,500)
This is a tough slate to navigate, with three high-priced guards—Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Tyrese Haliburton, and Donovan Mitchell—all offering similar ceilings. However, given the uncertainty surrounding Cleveland’s lineup, Mitchell stands out as the best value play, especially if even one of the Cavaliers' three questionable players—Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, or De’Andre Hunter—is ruled out. In Game 2, with all three sidelined, Mitchell erupted for a massive 75.8 fantasy points in 36 minutes, fueled by 48 points, nine assists, five rebounds, four steals, and a block.
The one blemish was his continued cold shooting from deep—just 1-for-7 from three, and now 1-for-18 in the series. Still, assuming Cleveland remains short-handed, Mitchell will need to put the team on his back in a hostile road environment. His usage rate will soar, and head coach Kenny Atkinson will give him the green light to fire at will. Mitchell was relentless in Game 2, attacking the rim to draw 21 free-throw attempts, converting 17. If he can rediscover his shooting touch while maintaining that aggressive downhill approach, he’s a strong bet to top 30 real-life points—regardless of who’s active around him.
That said, if all three questionable Cavs are cleared to play, pivoting to SGA for just $400 more on DraftKings may be the sharper play. Keep an eye on the injury report and act accordingly.
Value: Bennedict Mathurin, Indiana Pacers ($3,900)
After returning value two days ago with 23.5 fantasy points at a discounted $3,500 price tag, we’re going back to Mathurin despite a slight price increase. Mathurin has quietly been cooking off the bench and may be the sneakiest value on tonight’s slate. In Game 1, he logged 23 minutes and chipped in 11 points, five boards, an assist, and a block—solid for 21.75 fantasy points. He followed that up in Game 2 with a more scoring-centric line: 19 points, two rebounds, and an assist across 20 minutes.
Mathurin has now topped double-digit fantasy points in 18 straight games, including six outings north of 30 FPTS and one monster performance where he exploded for 57.5. While he’s unlikely to sniff that ceiling unless his minutes spike back into the 30s, the upside is real, and at sub-$4K, he’s the kind of budget swing that can set your lineup apart—especially in GPPs.
Mathurin is averaging 15 points, 3.5 rebounds, and a helper through the first two games of the series, which may not blow your socks off, but it’s a significant uptick from his end-of-season production. In a value-starved slate, Mathurin’s trending arrow is pointed firmly up.
NBA DFS Forwards:
Stud: Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder ($7,600)
If you're rolling with Donovan Mitchell over SGA tonight, you'll want to anchor your lineup with at least one Thunder cornerstone—and for me, that’s Jalen Williams. Chet Holmgren's erratic production and limited minutes make him too risky in this spot, so I’m leaning on J-Will, who’s due for a breakout performance after a relatively quiet start to the series.
Through two games against Denver, Williams is averaging 16.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 2.0 blocks, and 1.0 steal in 32 minutes per game—solid numbers that still net 37.7 FPTS per contest, despite some ice-cold shooting (just 11-for-31 from the field and 2-for-12 from deep). With the Nuggets dialing in on SGA defensively, Williams is in prime position to benefit from softer coverage and increased opportunities.
Denver gave up the seventh-most fantasy points to opposing forwards during the regular season, and Williams already cooked them in their last regular season meeting at Ball Arena—just one assist shy of a triple-double. That night, he erupted for 29 points on 55% shooting, drained four threes, and added 10 boards, nine dimes, and three steals. While we may not see that full stat-line repeat, Williams has the athleticism, versatility, and high basketball IQ to contribute in every column.
Expect him to bounce back offensively and pile up peripheral stats in what should be a high-paced Game 3. And don't forget his elite consistency and production from OKC's first-round sweep of the Memphis Grizzlies.
Value: Michael Porter Jr., Denver Nuggets ($4,400)
Let’s kick things off with a clear disclaimer: this is a GPP-only play. I wouldn’t advise rolling out Michael Porter Jr. in cash game lineups.
That said, there’s real tournament-winning upside here. Porter has struggled mightily to open the second round, managing just 10 total points on a frigid 3-of-18 shooting clip through two games. To make matters worse, he’s been outplayed by both veteran Russell Westbrook ($5,100) and Christian Braun ($5,200), which has led to a noticeable dip in minutes as the Nuggets search for answers at the wing position.
However, this slump has created an ideal buy-low window. Porter’s salary has dropped to a season-low, and while recent form is rough, his full-season track record paints a very different picture. MPJ averaged 17.3 points and 6.8 boards en route to 31.9 fantasy points per game during the regular season.
Sure, the matchup isn’t ideal but if Porter finds his rhythm, it won’t take long for him to torch this bargain price tag. He’s still one of the most lethal shooters in the league when locked in, and this spot sets up as a classic bounce-back opportunity with slate-breaking potential.
NBA DFS Centers:
Stud: Myles Turner, Indiana Pacers ($6,300)
Call it bold or borderline blasphemous, but I’m steering clear of Nikola Jokic tonight. At $11,000, he's the lone five-figure salary on the slate, and while he's always capable of erupting, the stars don’t exactly feel aligned here. His pedestrian 38 fantasy points in Game 2 (gulp), combined with the potential for another lopsided affair, make him a tough sell when roster construction demands both upside and stability. Plugging him into your lineup forces you to nail every bargain-bin dart—and that’s a high-wire act I’m not looking to walk tonight.
Instead, I’m locking in on Myles Turner, who has been putting on a clinic in Indiana’s series against Cleveland. The Pacers’ big man has posted 38.75 and 47 fantasy points in back-to-back wins while showcasing the full breadth of his game—stretching the floor, knocking down threes, swatting shots, and even hitting the glass with a newfound intensity.
Long knocked for his rebounding inconsistency, Turner is flipping the script, averaging 9.5 boards through two games, including a postseason-high 11 rebounds in Game 1 against none other than DPOY Evan Mobley. And he’s not just crashing the boards—he’s doing it while remaining a reliable scoring threat and defensive anchor. Don’t forget his 21-point, 9-rebound performance in the closeout win over Milwaukee either.
Over his last four outings, Turner hasn’t dipped below 33 fantasy points and has crossed the 40-point threshold twice. He’s in rhythm, locked in, and still flying under the radar. Forget chasing overpriced ceilings—Turner offers red-hot form, high-floor stability, and multi-category upside at a fraction of the cost. Ride the heater.
Value: Aaron Gordon, Denver Nuggets ($5,900)
Aaron Gordon opened this series with a bang, drilling the game-winning triple and racking up a postseason-best 43.5 fantasy points in the process.
But Game 2? Let’s just say it was a bit of a dud. Limited to just 27 minutes thanks to a lopsided scoreboard, Gordon struggled to find rhythm, clanking his way to a 3-for-12 shooting line and a modest 20.25 fantasy point outing.
But let’s not let one blowout derail the bigger picture. Before that hiccup, Gordon had been one of Denver’s steadiest postseason contributors, averaging 31.2 DraftKings points over seven grueling games against the Clippers while connecting on over 51% of his looks. He’s been aggressive, efficient, and assertive—exactly what you want from a mid-range DFS option.
Not to mention, Gordon has taken double-digit shots in all but one playoff game, a testament to his fit alongside Jokic. Whether he’s cutting backdoor or spotting up beyond the arc, Gordon stays involved thanks to Denver’s unselfish offense and the gravity that comes with playing next to the Joker. And tonight, he’s back in altitude, where the Nuggets tend to turn up the heat and Gordon's energy tends to surge.
Thanks to his defensive versatility, he’s essentially matchup-proof—he won’t be glued to the bench in crunch time, and if this game stays tight, he should flirt with 40 minutes. In a slate full of volatility, AG offers a sturdy mix of volume, efficiency, and defensive prowess.
More Recommended Value NBA DFS Targets: Isaiah Harternstein ($6,000), Max Strus ($5,000), Obi Toppin ($3,200)
