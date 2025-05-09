Fantasy Baseball Prospect Watch: Andrew Painter, Bubba Chandler Headline Top Pitchers
A wave of talented starting pitchers at AAA is making noise with dominant performances, putting pressure on their organizations to promote them soon. From high-strikeout arms like Ian Seymour and Joe Boyle to high-ceiling prospects like Andrew Painter and Bubba Chandler, these names could have fantasy baseball relevance in the near future.
Ian Seymour, Tampa Bay Rays
Over his last 17 games at AAA, Seymour went 8-2 with a 2.09 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, and 109 strikeouts over 90.1 innings. His arsenal has been even better in 2025 (1.73 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, and 46 strikeouts over 36.1 innings). At age 26, Seymour has never pitched in the majors. He features a below-average fastball (91.3) while relying on a plus changeup.
Joe Boyle, Tampa Bay Rays
In his sixth start at AAA on Thursday night, Boyle allowed one run over six innings with five hits, two walks, and one strikeout. He lowered his ERA to 1.69, with a 0.906 WHIP and 34 strikeouts over 32.0 innings. His average fastball (98.4 mph) has been elite all season. Boyle features a high-volume slider, and he added a sinker this year. When Tampa needs another starter, Boyle will get the first call.
Andrew Painter, Philadelphia Phillies
The Phillies pushed Painter to 60 pitches in his first appearance at AAA on Thursday, leading to three shutout innings with one hit, three walks, and five strikeouts. He has a 3.14 ERA, 1.047 WHIP, and 17 strikeouts over 14.1 innings. Painter isn’t far off from pitching in the majors, and he should be added in all formats with length to bench options.
Bubba Chandler, Pittsburgh Pirates
Chandler tripped up in his last appearance at AAA (three runs, five hits, and a home run over 2.2 innings with five strikeouts) due to command issues (four walks). Over his seven starts at AAA, he has a 2.25 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, and 41 strikeouts over 28.0 innings. The fantasy market has started sending “Free Chandler” cards to the Pirates, as he is a much better starting option than Carmen Mlodzinski and Bailey Falter.
Caden Dana, Los Angeles Angels
It’s getting closer for the Angels to call up Dana again. Over his six starts at AAA, he has a 3.03 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, and 38 strikeouts over 32.2 innings. His arm did fade in his late three outings (nine runs, 20 baserunners, and three home runs over 16.2 innings with 18 strikeouts). Dana works off a four-seamer (94.4 mph), slider, changeup, and curveball. Los Angeles has given him four games of experience in the majors with no success (13 runs, 26 baserunners, and six home runs over 13.1 innings with 10 strikeouts.
Chase Petty, Cincinnati Reds
The Hunter Greene broken hearts should gravitate to Petty this week on the waiver wire, as he should be the natural replacement for him in the Reds' starting rotation. In his major league debut, Petty was drilled by the Cardinals (nine runs, nine baserunners, and two home runs over 2.1 innings). This season, his arm has been much better at AAA (2.79 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, and 35 strikeouts over 29.0 innings). His command (12 walks) has been a problem in his down days.
Jacob Misiorowski, Milwaukee Brewers
The Brewers continue to piecemeal their starting rotation together while having upside talent waiting in the wings at AAA. Misiorowski has been impressive over his last three starts (one run, 14 baserunners, and 22 strikeouts over 17.0 innings). He lowered his ERA (1.77) and WHIP (1.02), but walks (17) have been an issue over his first 35.2 innings (only five over his last three games).
More Fantasy Baseball News:
Fantasy Baseball Prospect Watch: Roman Anthony, James Outman Headline Top Outfielders
Fantasy Baseball Prospect Watch: Jordan Lawlar Highlights Top Infielders
Jordan Lawlar's MLB Arrival Looms: Fantasy Baseball Impact
Nick Kurtz's Fantasy Baseball Stock Wavers Amid Early Strikeout Struggles