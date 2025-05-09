Dynasty Rookie Mock Draft: On The Clock (Pick 1.12)
When you're picking last in the first round of a dynasty rookie mock draft, your strategy shifts from targeting elite, surefire prospects to identifying value and upside among the remaining players. This is where a smart fantasy manager can gain an edge—by targeting overlooked talents with potential to carve out meaningful roles in the NFL. At pick 1.12, you're often deciding between high-upside depth players, long-term developmental prospects, or rookies who might benefit from injury or attrition ahead of them on the depth chart. It's also highly dependent on who went in the first 11 picks so let's take a look:
Despite lacking elite speed, Kaleb Johnson, the powerful Pittsburgh Steelers rookie, enters a backfield that ranked fifth in rushing attempts last season and lacks a dominant goal-line presence. Johnson's breakout final college season and his physical running style make him a strong candidate to steal early-down and short-yardage work in Pittsburgh. He may not catch many passes or break long runs, but his size, vision, and production profile give him a clear path to fantasy relevance—making him the best value left on the board at the end of Round 1.
Pick 1.12: RB Kaleb Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers
Last year, the Steelers' running backs gained only 4.0 yards per carry while ranking poorly in touchdowns (7), but they had the fifth-best opportunity in rushing attempts (428). Pittsburgh’s backs caught 86 passes for 673 yards and one touchdown in 110 targets.
After a productive freshman season (151/779/6 with four catches for 21 yards), Johnson suffered an ankle injury in 2023, costing him three games with underwhelming results (117/463/3 – 4.0 yards per carry with three catches for 25 yards). His play was much better last season, leading to career highs in rushing attempts (240), rushing yards (1,537), and touchdowns (21). He gained 6.0 yards per rush with an uptick in value as a receiver (22/188/2).
Johnson is a power runner with size (6’1” and 225 Lbs.). His 40-yard dash time (4.57) was well below the best running backs in this year’s draft class. He projects as an early-down runner with minimal value on passing downs. His pass protection isn’t ready to handle a third-down role.
Surprisingly, Johnson is more of a rhythm runner than an inside banger. He runs with patience and vision while having wide holes in college to finish some of his carries with big plays. His style looks confident, and he has the tools to excel in short yardage and at the goal line. Over the long field, defenders have a significant edge over him in terms of speed.
The Steelers use Johnson as a rotational player only on early downs, and they should give him the majority of chances at the goal line.
Bonus Pick 2.01: WR Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
As this is a mock draft, the manager with Pick 1.12 also has the first pick in the second round, and we recommend selecting WR Emeka Egbuka, who landed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Egbuka could have easily been a first-round pick, but with Tampa Bay's crowded wide receiver room, it may take a few years for him to emerge as the dominant player the Buccaneers are expecting after investing significant draft capital in the talented Ohio State product.
Check out the Dynasty Football World Championships where you can win the $10,000 Grand Prize!
More Fantasy Football News:
Dynasty Rookie Mock Draft: Colston Loveland (Pick 1.11)
Dynasty Rookie Mock Draft: Shocking Sleeper Wide Receiver At Pick 1.10
Dynasty Rookie Mock Draft: TreVeyon Henderson (Pick 1.09)
Dynasty Rookie Mock Draft: Travis Hunter Lands At Pick 1.08
Dynasty Rookie Mock Draft: Quinshon Judkins (Pick 1.07)
Dynasty Rookie Mock Draft: Tyler Warren (Pick 1.06)
Dynasty Rookie Mock Draft: RJ Harvey (Pick 1.05)
Dynasty Rookie Mock Draft: You're On The Clock (Pick 1.04)
Dynasty Rookie Mock Draft: Tetairoa McMillan (Pick 1.03)
Dynasty Rookie Mock Draft: Omarion Hampton Pick 1.02