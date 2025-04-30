NBA DFS Picks (Wednesday, April 30): Steph Curry, LeBron James, More

LeBron thus far this series:



👑 1st — RPG (9.5)

👑 1st — APG (5.5)

👑 1st — SPG (2.0)

👑 1st — BPG (2.3)

👑 1st — FG% (51%)

👑 1st — OREB (10)

👑 1st — DREB (28)

👑 2nd — PPG (26.3)

👑 2nd — MP (40.8)

👑 2nd — 3P% (39.1)

👑 2nd — FGM (34)



Year 22. Age 40.



“He needs to do… pic.twitter.com/pKDsV1vLMT