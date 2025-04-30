NBA DFS Picks (Wednesday, April 30): Steph Curry, LeBron James, More
The NBA playoffs are rocking and tonight’s two-game slate features two Game 5s in the Western Conference. The Los Angeles Lakers will look to force a Game 6 against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and the Houston Rockets are in the exact same position against Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.
Both matchups are expected to be close. The Rockets are favored by 4.5 points (203.5 total) and the Lakers look to keep their season alive as 6.5 point favorites (209.5 total).
Let’s dive in and unpack tonight’s slate, highlighting the top DFS plays of the night.
Guards:
Stud: Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors ($9,500)
Look for Steph Curry to erupt in Game 5 after a rare off-night in Game 4, where he mustered just 26.25 fantasy points. Prior to that stumble, the two-time MVP was torching the Rockets for a scorching 51.3 FPTS per game in the series. He remains the engine of the Warriors' offense with a team-high 29.7% usage rate and an elite 1.3 FPTS per minute clip this season.
Even more promising? Curry has thrived away from Chase Center all year long, averaging 5.3 more FPTS per game on the road than at home. With Golden State entering Wednesday’s showdown in Houston as underdogs, the game script sets up beautifully for another Curry masterclass.
Value: Fred VanVleet, Houston Rockets ($5,700)
Fred VanVleet has quietly taken the reins for Houston in recent outings, delivering a reliable dose of offense with averages of 21 points, 3 boards, and 4.5 dimes across the past two games. As Jalen Green continues to search for rhythm in this series, VanVleet has emerged as the Rockets’ de facto initiator, offering both scoring stability and veteran floor leadership.
Heading into tonight’s clash with the Warriors, the spotlight could shine even brighter on VanVleet. Golden State’s defensive scheme has largely neutralized Green’s impact, and should that trend persist, it’ll be VanVleet tasked with steering the offensive ship. Expect the seasoned guard to operate with elevated usage and playmaking responsibility in what’s shaping up to be a pivotal matchup.
Forwards:
Stud: LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers ($9,000)
With the Lakers staring down elimination, all eyes turn to LeBron James—who, at 40 years young, remains the ultimate high-stakes catalyst. The future Hall of Famer has rattled off three consecutive outings north of 50 DraftKings points, including a monster 68-point eruption in Game 3 (38-10-4) and another gem in Game 4, where he posted 27 points, 12 boards, and eight dimes en route to 67 fantasy points.
Historically, James has treated elimination games like personal exhibitions in greatness. In 28 such contests, he’s averaged a staggering 33.5 points, 10.4 rebounds, 7.5 assists, 1.8 steals, and a block—elite numbers that underscore his reputation as the most dangerous man in do-or-die scenarios.
Even in Sunday’s Game 4 defeat, LeBron logged a marathon 46 minutes, coming within a breath of a triple-double. That kind of workload—and the efficiency he brings to it—cements him as one of the most bankable, ceiling-rich options on the entire slate. When the lights are brightest and the margin for error disappears, bet on the King to deliver vintage brilliance.
Value: Buddy Hield, Golden State Warriors ($4,000)
Buddy Hield has gone from bench spark plug to full-fledged starter—and he’s making it count. After dropping a tidy 30 fantasy points in Game 3, the sharpshooter earned a promotion to Golden State’s starting five in Game 4 and responded with an equally potent encore. Logging 30 minutes with a solid 22.9% usage rate, Hield didn’t just fill the box score—he shared top honors in plus/minus with Draymond Green, underscoring his all-around impact on the Warriors' win.
Since stepping into a larger role, Hield’s production has surged. He’s nearly doubled his playing time compared to the series’ first two contests and is making every minute count, averaging 16 points, 3 boards, 2.5 dimes, and 2.5 steals over his last two. Factor in his dependable 40% clip from deep and you've got a high-value fantasy asset hiding in plain sight.
In games where he sees 25+ minutes, Hield has delivered 26.8 fantasy points on average across his last 10 such outings—a rock-solid return for someone priced well below their current role. With Golden State likely sticking to the formula that worked, expect Hield to once again flirt with 30 minutes and provide major bang for your DFS buck.
Centers:
Stud: Julius Randle, Minnesota Timberwolves ($7,100)
While Anthony Edwards has soaked up most of the spotlight, Julius Randle has been the unsung engine quietly powering Minnesota’s postseason push. Averaging 22.5 points, 5.3 boards, and 4.5 dimes per contest, Randle has reinvented himself as a playoff difference-maker in the Twin Cities—outshining anything he previously offered under the bright lights of Madison Square Garden.
Randle’s versatility has become essential for the Timberwolves’ frontcourt, bringing a blend of bruising physicality and refined skill that balances their offensive attack. As Minnesota aims to put the series to bed, Randle’s presence looms large. He’s dangerous from the block to the arc, and even when his scoring isn’t humming, his ability to rack up peripherals keeps his fantasy floor steady. The defensive side remains a work in progress, but his all-around stat-stuffing potential makes him a sharp tournament pivot away from chalkier plays like Alperen Sengun. He’s the kind of under-the-radar value play that could dominate a GPP slate.
Value: Quinten Post, Golden State Warriors ($3,800)
In just 20 minutes of action during Monday’s Game 4 triumph over Houston, Post racked up an efficient 23 fantasy points—marking his third consecutive outing eclipsing the 20-FPTS threshold. With Buddy Hield promoted to the starting five, Post seamlessly stepped into the role of second-unit centerpiece, commanding a team-high 35% usage rate and showcasing his offensive assertiveness.
While the sample size is admittedly limited, the context is promising: if Hield continues to run with the starters in Game 5, Post is primed to once again feast with the second group. At his modest price point, he offers considerable upside as a value dart with a strong path to volume and production.
