NBA DFS (Thursday 2/13) Value Plays & Best Picks
As the NBA gears up for All-Star Weekend in San Francisco, the league presents a limited slate of five games tonight, with all 10 teams in action on the second leg of back-to-back games. Teams will have tired players and many stars will see limited minutes as they rest up for this weekend’s All-Star action. This creates opportunities for lower-priced players who will have the weekend off and that’s where tonight’s value can be found. We’re highlighting three under-the-radar veteran options you can plug into your lineup to dominate the competition.
C Rudy Gobert, Minnesota Timberwolves vs Oklahoma City Thunder ($6,000 DK) | ($6,600 FD)
The Timberwolves suffered a disappointing home loss last night. They fell to a Milwaukee Bucks team missing their two best players, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. The Wolves were without starters Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, and Mike Conley. With three starters sidelined and Anthony Edwards likely to see limited minutes to prepare for this weekend’s All-Star activities, Minnesota will look to Rudy Gobert to lead the way.
Gobert continued his strong performance last night against the Bucks, posting his sixth double-double in the last seven games. He dropped 20 points and hauled in 14 boards in 38 minutes. Gobert will need a similar performance tonight if Minnesota wants to defeat the Western Conference-leading Oklahoma City Thunder. He’s a good value pick in GPP and Cash games at the Center position as he could easily see 35+ fantasy points.
SF (DK) / PF (FD) Dillon Brooks, Houston Rockets vs Golden St. Warriors ($4,900 DK) | ($5,000 FD)
The Rockets will be hosting a possibly depleted Golden State Warriors squad tonight. The Warriors lost to the Dallas Mavericks last night. After the game, Steve Kerr mentioned he may not bring his veteran starters to Houston, citing their need for rest. Houston will be without forwards Jabari Smith Jr. and Tari Eason, along with point guard Fred VanVleet. Despite these absences, the Rockets have an opportunity to capitalize and will look to Dillon Brooks to carry the offensive load alongside Alperen Sengun.
Brooks is going to see a hefty amount of floor time, potentially close to 40 minutes, which is well above his 35-minute average. Brooks has been a consistent scorer, reaching double digits in 10 of his past 11 contests while averaging 13.2 points per game. The Rockets need Brooks to step up to extend their winning streak to three games before the All-Star break. With his expected increased role and a shorthanded Warriors squad, Brooks is a strong value option for DFS lineups in both GPP and Cash formats.
SG Klay Thompson, Dallas Mavericks vs Miami Heat ($5,500 DK) | ($5,300 FD)
The Mavericks are coming off a win last night. They defeated Thompson’s former team, the Golden State Warriors. He had a solid performance with 17 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks, and 1 steal. This resulted in a team-high +19 when he was on the floor and an excellent 36.8 fantasy points. With four frontcourt teammates injured, Klay will be looked upon to continue leading the team alongside his running mate Kyrie Irving.
The streaky Thompson has scored double-digits in eight of his last nine games. After last night’s victory, the Mavs have moved into eighth place in the closely contested Western Conference. With the playoffs in sight, the Mavericks will need Thompson to continue his strong play to secure a spot. Recently acquired Anthony Davis is out for the next month and Dallas will need the veteran shooting guard to continue his stellar play. We like Thompson in GPP formats tonight.
Fantasy on SI’s Take:
These veteran game-changers are players you can use for building a winning lineup on Thursday’s NBA DFS schedule. All three players offer value at the center, forward, and guard positions. They are clutch picks that will free up cap space for you to complete your line-up with top-priced players.
