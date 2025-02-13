Fantasy Baseball Impact of Alex Bregman Signing With Boston Red Sox
Editor's Note: This is a developing story. More details to follow.
Former Houston Astros third basemen Alex Bregman has a new home. The top remaining free agent in Major League Baseball has reportedly agreed to a three-year, $120 million deal with the Boston Red Sox.
Alex Bregman Fantasy Baseball Outlook
3B Alex Bregman, BOS (ADP – 142.6)
Bregman’s best asset over the past couple of seasons was his approach (strikeout rate – 11.9 and walk rate – 13.0). Last year, he posted his lowest walk rate (6.9) since his rookie campaign in 2016. His contact batting average (.305) has been in a tight range over the past three seasons (.301, .305, and .305), giving him no chance of batting higher than .300. Bregman finished with a career-low in his RBI rate (13.1 – 16.4 in his career).
Over the final four months of last season, he hit .284 with 61 runs, 19 home runs, 49 RBIs, and one steal. His season started with empty stats in April (.216/5//1/10/1 over 102 at-bats) that echoed for weeks from the great southwest. Bregman struggled against lefties (.221/13/6/16/1 over 113 at-bats).
Despite his down season, he finished with a five-year high in his exit velocity (89.1) and a new top in his hard-hit rate (40.1). His fly-ball rate (45.3) has been home run-inducing over the past three years, with only baby steps up the chain with his HR/FB rate over the past four seasons (9.8, 10.0, 10.1, and 11.5).
Fantasy Outlook: Bregman is a free agent commanding a hefty contract that he may have deserved based on his success in 2018 and 2019. His recent path now paints him as a neutral hitter with an 85/25/90 skill set. Due to his unknown 2025 home, Bregman has about three rounds valued priced into his early January ADP (142.6) in the high-stakes market.
