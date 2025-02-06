NBA DFS (Thursday, February 6) Value Plays and Best Picks
In today's DFS report, we're looking for bargains and steals! Guys who are going to light it up without breaking the bank. Building a winning NBA DFS lineup starts with finding hidden gems. In this daily segment, we’re not focusing on the overhyped superstars, we're digging deep for diamonds in the rough. The players we highlight are primed to drop bombs and rack up fantasy points. Ditch the doubt, trust the stats, and load up on these under-the-radar value players. Your wallet will thank you, and your team will be straight fire!
Here are today's three baller bargains for your DFS lineup you can use to dominate on Thursday night, straight from the pros at Fantasy Labs.
Prices courtesy of DraftKings and FanDuel.
PG/SG Brandin Podziemski, Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers – ($4,400 DK) | ($5100 FD)
NBA DFS junkies should be jumping for this bargain baller tonight. Brandin Podziemski has been thrust into the starting lineup. Earlier this week, the Warriors sent Andrew Wiggins to South Beach in Miami while Dennis Schröder was jettisoned to the polar opposite mountains of Utah. “Podz” seized his moment and crushed it last night. Under the bright lights, he started next to a true GOAT, Stephen Curry. This translated to a massive 45.5 FPTS in a career-high 39 minutes. That's exactly what DFS players are looking for. More court time means more opportunities, and we all know that volume is king in Daily Fantasy Sports. Don’t stress over tonight's back-to-back as Podziemski is only 21 years old, full of energy, and ready to run it back.
Wiggins and Schröder's departure left a gaping hole in the rotation, which allows us to find the DFS diamond in the rough. Podz has been churning out 1.0 points per minute, which is basically the fantasy equivalent of hitting .300 in baseball. He's topped 40 fantasy points in his last couple of outings, both of which he clocked over 30 minutes. Tonight, models project him for 34 minutes, 30.78 FPTS, and a staggering 7x value at his current salaries. This dude is the DFS steal of the night, and we will be wheeling the dual-eligible guard (DK only) into our DFS lineups to free up cash to splurge on the top-priced players. Let's ride the Podziemski wave and cash in on this Warriors' breakout before Jimmy Buckets joins the team.
SF Christian Braun, Denver Nuggets vs Orlando Magic ($5,500 DK) | ($5,700 FD)
Christian Braun offers us another underpriced player who has been forced into the starting lineup with the Denver Nuggets. Russell Westbrook is out, nursing a pesky hamstring, and the team has turned to Braun to fill the minutes. In his starting role, he has delivered! Over the past three games, he's been a DFS beast, churning out 47.1 FPTS in a hefty 36.1 minutes per game.
The former Kansas Jayhawk is right in our sweet spot with 0.9 FPPM. Even though Orlando's defense is the team’s strength, the Magic might be playing a bit loose after their win against the Sacramento Kings last night. At his current price tag, Braun is a steal, and his prices don't reflect his new role as a starter. In his last 10 games with 30+ minutes, he's averaging over 35 FPTS. Models are predicting 28.89 FPTS in 37 minutes of floor time, which gives DFS players a 5.5x value. Exactly what we need from a bargain baller. His 7.4% RST will set your team apart and allow you to add high-priced studs. Insert Braun into your lineup and fly to victory. Ka-Ka
PF/C Naz Reid, Minnesota Timberwolves vs Houston Rockets ($6,300 DK) | ($5,700 FD)
We once again turn to Naz Reid tonight as he has been a huge value producer for us in the past week. It’s been hard to sleep on Reid lately at his price points. The dual-eligible PF/C (DK only) provides DFS players the flexibility they need to round out their lineups with star players. Julius Randle is out again and Reid will continue to fill in with the starters. In his last few contests, he has dropped 47.25 FPTS against the Sacramento Kings, followed by a massive 52.5 FPTS against the Chicago Bulls. He is on a heater! “Big Jelly” has been clocking in at 38 minutes per game without Randle, a huge leap from his 25.8 average this season. He's one of those hidden gems available at a reasonable price that doesn’t reflect his exceptional skills and starting position. Models are predicting 35 minutes and 37.2 FPTS. That offers DFS players an excellent 5.96x value. Given his low 13.4% RST, Randle’s absence in the lineup, and Reid’s 1.1 DK points per minute, the big man is a must-start on tonight’s slate. Time to butter that bread!
Fantasy on SI’s Take:
These three players are game-changers for building a winning lineup on Thursday’s NBA schedule. All three players offer serious value at the guard and forward positions. They are clutch picks that will free up cap space and offer salary flexibility for you to add top-tier stars at other positions.
Stats courtesy of RotoWire, DraktKings, and FanDual.
