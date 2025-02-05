Super Bowl LIX: Patrick Mahomes DFS Preview & Best Prop Bets
The Kansas City Chiefs are back in familiar territory. With yet another clutch postseason victory over the Buffalo Bills, Patrick Mahomes has led his team to their third straight Super Bowl appearance. They face a tough challenge against the Philadelphia Eagles, who are eager to prevent a Chiefs three-peat.
For bettors and DFS players, Mahomes is always a focal point. DraftKings offers a variety of ways to get in on the action, including prop bets and a Showdown DFS contest with a $1 million top prize.
Let’s dive into Mahomes’ key prop bets, the best betting value, and his DFS outlook for the biggest game of the year.
Fantasy Sports on SI is here to help you with everything you need to know ahead of setting your DFS lineups or investing in player proposition markets for Super Bowl LIX!
All odds and prices are courtesy of DraftKings.
Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl Prop Bets
- Passing Yards: Over 249.5 (-111)
- Passing Touchdowns: Over 1.5 (-179)
- Interceptions: Over 0.5 (-105)
- Passing Attempts: Over 36.5 (-104)
- Passing Completions: Over 23.5 (-125)
- Passing + Rushing Yards: Over 284.5 (-112)
- Longest Completion: Over 34.5 (-120)
- Anytime Touchdown: +400
- First TD: +2000
- Last TD: +1900
Patrick Mahomes Best Prop Bet
Patrick Mahomes Longest Completion UNDER 34.5 Yards (-110)
Mahomes is undoubtedly one of the NFL’s top quarterbacks, but this season has been an outlier in terms of deep-ball production.
- He failed to reach 4,000 passing yards for the first time in his career.
- His 6.8 yards per attempt and 6.0 adjusted net yards per attempt were career lows.
- Among 42 quarterbacks with at least 25% of their team’s snaps, Mahomes ranked 40th in average depth of target (6.9 yards).
Meanwhile, the Eagles’ defense excels at limiting deep plays, allowing an NFL-low 5.5 yards per pass attempt and the fewest passing plays of 20+ yards (35) this season.
Expect Mahomes to rely on short and intermediate throws, making the under on his longest completion a strong betting play.
Patrick Mahomes DFS Analysis
Captain: $15,000 | FLEX: $10,000
It’s been a down year for Mahomes in fantasy, as he topped 20 fantasy points in only two of his first 14 games. His 0.44 fantasy points per dropback trailed names like Bryce Young and Drake Maye, a surprising stat for a former MVP.
However, Mahomes erupted for 31.1 fantasy points in the AFC Championship Game, thanks in part to 11 rush attempts and two rushing touchdowns. While replicating that rushing output is unlikely, his willingness to scramble in high-stakes moments makes him a viable DFS option.
That said, he’s way too risky of a Captain due to his high price tag and the Eagles’ stout defense. However, if you don’t fire up Jalen Hurts, you probably need to have Mhomes in a FLEX spot given his strong propensity for producing in the game’s biggest moments.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Recommended Articles
Super Bowl LIX: DeVonta Smith DFS Preview & Best Prop Bets
Super Bowl LIX: Travis Kelce DFS Preview & Best Prop Bets