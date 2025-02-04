Super Bowl LIX: Jalen Hurts DFS Preview & Best Prop Bets
The stage is set for an epic Super Bowl LIX rematch between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, and all eyes are on Jalen Hurts. Fresh off another stellar season, Hurts is poised to be a fantasy football and betting goldmine with his elite dual-threat ability. Whether you’re setting your DFS lineups or locking in player props, there’s plenty of action to take advantage of for the big game.
All odds and prices are courtesy of DraftKings.
Jalen Hurts Prop Bets
Passing Yards: Over 212.5 (-111)
Passing Touchdowns: Over 1.5 (+145)
Interceptions: Over 0.5 (+128)
Pass Attempts: Over 27.5 (-102)
Completions: Over 18.5 (+102)
Passing + Rushing Yards: Over 261.5 (-112)
Longest Completion: Over 33.5 (-115)
Rushing Yards: Over 39.5 (-113)
Rushing Attempts: Over 9.5 (-124)
Longest Rush: Over 12.5 (-130)
First TD Scorer: +650
Anytime TD Scorer: -110
2+ TDs: +550
Best Jalen Hurts Prop Bet
Jalen Hurts OVER 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (+145)
Jalen Hurts has a strong chance to find the end zone in Super Bowl LIX, whether through the air or on the ground. He’s proven to be a dual-threat weapon in big games, rushing for three touchdowns in both the NFC Championship and Super Bowl two years ago. While Kansas City successfully neutralized the Tush Push against Buffalo, Philadelphia’s variation remains one of the most effective red-zone strategies in the league.
Head coach Nick Sirianni’s game plan will lean on Saquon Barkley, but the Chiefs’ elite rushing defense—ranked third in yards allowed and eighth in touchdowns surrendered to running backs—could force the Eagles to pivot. Kansas City has also shut down running backs in the passing game, giving up zero receiving touchdowns all season. That shouldn’t impact Hurts significantly, as Barkley has been a limited factor in the receiving game.
If the Chiefs contain Barkley, Hurts will need to step up as a passer. He threw two touchdowns on just 21 attempts in the Wild Card win over Green Bay and gained confidence in the NFC Championship, racking up 246 yards. While Philadelphia’s ground game is crucial, Hurts’ arm will be just as vital in securing a championship victory. Take the OVER with a solid return on investment.
Jalen Hurts DFS Analysis
Captain: $15,600 | Flex: $10,400
From a DFS perspective, Hurts is a premium Captain play ($15,600) with massive upside. His rushing ability alone gives him a high floor, and with the Chiefs allowing the seventh-most rushing yards to quarterbacks this season, expect him to exploit that weakness. Kansas City’s secondary has also struggled in the postseason, making A.J. Brown ($9,600) and DeVonta Smith ($7,400) strong stacking options. If you’re looking for a value FLEX, tight end Dallas Goedert ($5,800) is a sneaky play against a defense that ranks bottom-10 in points allowed to tight ends. Not to mention, Goedert leads the team in receptions (15) and receiving yards (188) this postseason, while earning a co-share for the team lead in targets (18) with A.J. Brown.
To cash in DFS on Super Bowl Sunday, you likely need at least one of the quarterbacks in your lineup (whether that’s in the Captain’s Spot or not). Considering the fact that I expect the Chiefs to get out to the lead, Hurts may be forced to sling the ball downfield. And given the Eagles’ propensity to go for it on fourth down and close to the goal line, Hurts has massive upside in the rushing game. I wouldn’t be surprised if he threw for two touchdowns and found the end zone once with his legs. Hurts should have a big day on Sunday and DFS managers will want to capitalize on it.
