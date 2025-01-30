NBA DFS (Thursday, January 30) Top Picks and Value Plays
We all know that NBA DFS is a lucrative but competitive game. A successful strategy is to identify players ruled out early so you can find value players early in the day that usually have modest or affordable salaries. The key to cashing in NBA DFS is to nail down bargains with modest salaries coupled with an opportunity for increased minutes due to injuries.
Thursday, January 30 Top NBA DFS Value Plays
F Rui Hachimura, Los Angeles Lakers ($4,900 DK)
With Anthony Davis due to miss at least one week, look for the former Gonzaga Bulldog to get additional run against Washington tonight. It’s also a revenge game for Hachimura who spent four seasons in Washington before being dealt to the Lakers. With the Wizards on a 15-game losing streak, Rui could be in position for an offensive surge at an affordable price on DraftKings.
F Kyshawn George, Washington Wizards ($4,200 DK)
Starting guard Malcolm Brogdon has been out since January 5. With Washington currently reeling and amidst a 15-game losing streak, George could see an uptick in minutes and useage rate tonight. His modest price is definitely worth targeting in GPP formats.
G Mike Conley, Minnesota Timberwolves ($4,200 DK)
Conley has seen time in the starting lineup and has experienced increased minutes since the turf toe injury to Donte DiVincenzo (who will miss multiple weeks). Over his last five games, Conley has averaged 25.2 fantasy points on DraftKings, including a season-high of 42.3 on January 22.
F De’Andre Hunter, Atlanta Hawks ($6,200)
Hunter will be in the starting lineup tonight due to the injury to Bogdon Bogdanovic. Hunter's $6,200 salary on DraftKings is slightly inflated, but he has a chance to stuff the stat sheet and has high ceiling due to his versatility. Atlanta, losers of six straight, is reeling and Hunter's young legs may see additional minutes tonight against the first-place Cleveland Cavaliers. Hunter scored 35 points two games ago, which was his highest point total in the last 18 games.
