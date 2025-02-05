NBA DFS (Wednesday, February 5) Value Plays and Best Picks
In today's DFS report, we're looking for bargains and steals! Guys who are going to light it up without breaking the bank. Building a winning NBA DFS lineup starts with finding hidden gems. In this daily segment, we’re not focusing on the overhyped superstars, we're digging deep for diamonds in the rough. The players we highlight are primed to drop bombs and rack up fantasy points. Ditch the doubt, trust the stats, and load up on these under-the-radar value players. Your wallet will thank you, and your team will be straight fire!
Here are today's three baller bargains for your DFS lineup you can use to dominate on Wednesday night, straight from the pros at Fantasy Labs.
Prices courtesy of DraftKings / FanDual
SF Justin Champagnie, Washington Wizards ($3,200 DK) | ($4,000 FD)
With Kyle Kuzma getting shipped off to the Milwaukee Bucks, Justin Champagnie should see a bump in playing time. He's our bargain basement play of the day with dirt-cheap salaries on both DraftKings and FanDuel. It's a bit of a gamble but he frees up cap space for some bigger-name players at some of the other positions.
Champagnie has averaged 0.98 fantasy points per minute this year, and we've seen that number climb to over 1.0 in the last month. In 10 games Kuzma was sidelined this year, Champagnie's production went wild, averaging 30.93 fantasy points in 30.6 minutes per game. While he’s not projected to play 30 minutes, he should still see around 22-27 minutes of playing time tonight. That's a decent chunk of time, more than enough to put him on your DFS radar. It's tough to trust any of the Wizards on a nightly basis, but his grit and relentless rebounding could pop the cork for your DFS squad tonight.
PG/SG Stephon Castle, San Antonio Spurs ($5,300 DK) | ($5,800 FD)
De'Aaron Fox is making his Spurs debut tonight, which is going to shake things up for the rest of the roster. Besides Victor Wembanyama, minutes and shot attempts are going to be harder to snag than they were earlier in the year. With Fox’s addition, Stephon Castle’s playing time should be pretty safe. As the No. 4 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, he's still a big part of the Spurs' future. He might not see as much court time with Fox and Chris Paul both ahead of him, but he's still projected for 28 minutes in NBA models.
He's got dual eligibility at both guard spots, which gives you the flexibility you need when building your lineup. That's enough to make “Area 51” a tempting value target against the Atlanta Hawks. Castle has been on fire lately, posting an average Plus/Minus of +7.97 over his last 10 games, and he's scored at least 30.5 fantasy points in three straight games. Castle has averaged more than 1 fantasy point per minute over the past month, so he is definitely in play at these prices. Pairing him with Fox could be a sweet backcourt stack, though there is some inherent risk since we’re not entirely sure how Greg Popovic will utilize his new roster. With great risk comes great reward!
SG Coby White, Chicago Bulls ($6,500 DK) | ($6,800 FD)
We're still rolling with Coby White in our DFS lineups. Sure, his salary prices have ticked up a bit, but he is now the Bulls' top-scoring threat since Zach LaVine was shipped to Sacramento. White should be able to top his 18.5 points per game average this year. His usage rate is also up +3.59% this year without LaVine in the lineup, which is the second-highest on the team.
"Froby” will keep getting more minutes for the Bulls and that means fantasy gold for DFS players. He's averaging 1.04 fantasy points per minute and has dropped at least 37.25 DraftKings points in two of his last three games. With a decent price that doesn't reflect his current value, think about sliding White into your lineup and riding him to victory!
Fantasy on SI’s Take:
These three players are game-changers for building a winning lineup on Wednesday’s NBA schedule. All three players offer serious value at the guard and forward positions. They are clutch picks that will free up cap space and offer salary flexibility for you to add top-tier stars at other positions..
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Recommended Articles
Super Bowl LIX: Jalen Hurts DFS Preview & Best Prop Bets
Kings PG De'Arron Fox on the Move in Blockbuster Deal: Fantasy Basketball Takeaways