Super Bowl LIX: Saquon Barkley DFS Preview & Best Prop Bets
Containing Saquon Barkley will be the primary focus for the Chiefs’ defense in Super Bowl LIX.
Can that be done? Thus far, no team this season has proven they can.
On Sunday, the electric running back is on the cusp of making history. Through 16 regular-season games and three postseason contests, the three-time Pro Bowler has amassed 2,447 rushing yards. This season’s rushing yards leader is poised to break Terrell Davis’ record of 2,476 yards set back in 1998.
Saquon Barkley Prop Bets
Rushing Yards: 109.5
Longest Rush: 23.5 (Over -128)
Rushing Attempts: 21.5 (Over -118)
Receptions: 1.5 (Over -188)
Receiving Yards: 12.5
Anytime TD: -190
2+ TDs: +280
First TD: +430
Anytime First Half TD: +135
Anytime Second Half TD: +150
MVP: +280
Saquon Barkley Best Prop Bet
Saquon Barkley OVER 21.5 Rushing Attempts (-118)
From a gambling perspective, bettors have been forced to pay a premium in the playoffs as the over / under for Barkley’s rushing totals were 103.5 yards against Green Bay, 113.5 against the Rams, and 122.5 yards against the Commanders. Despite the wild inflation by oddsmakers, the dynamic back went over in two of the three games (119, 205, and 118).
The upward demand by oddsmakers has not continued for Sunday as his opening rushing projection opened as 114.5 only to be steamed by sharp money down to 109.5. As we know, this is heavily due to Kansas City not allowing any running back to top 100 rushing yards this season. A deeper dive reveals that only two running backs (Jerome Ford, 84) and James Cook (AFC Championship, 88) ran for 80+ rushing yards in 19 games overall.
The rubber meets the road in Super Bowl LIX as Barkley has surpassed this projection in eight of his last 10 games. Respected Money believes that despite Steve Spagnuolo scheming a game plan around preventing Barkley from dominating, he will get plenty of touches in this matchup. We are backing over 21.5 total rushing attempts.
Saquon Barkley DFS Analysis
Captain: $18,000 | FLEX: $12,000
The 27-year-old talent finished as the RB2 overall behind only Jahmyr Gibbs in PPR formats, averaging an astounding 22.2 fantasy points per game.
After scoring 15 total touchdowns in the 16 regular-season games, Barkley has taken his game to another level in the playoffs with five rushing touchdowns in wins over the Packers, Rams, and Commanders.
Barkley is an absolute must-use in every DFS game in Super Bowl LIX.
