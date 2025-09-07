NFL PrizePicks DFS: Top Plays for Week 1 Sunday Night Football Featuring Josh Allen
The Baltimore Ravens head on the road to play the Buffalo Bills in the first Sunday Night game of the 2025 season. These two AFC teams look to start their campaign on a strong note, and although it is Week 1, this result could have a big effect on the playoff seeding at the end of the year. Let’s analyze the top DFS plays for this matchup.
Josh Allen Over 0.5 Rushing Touchdowns
A big part of Josh Allen’s 2024 MVP campaign was his rushing talent and ability to find the end zone. To go along with his impressive passing stats, Allen compiled 102 carries, 531 rushing yards, and 12 rushing touchdowns in the regular season. Allen proved himself as a go-to option in the red zone for the Buffalo Bills. The elite quarterback projects to contend for another MVP award, and look for him to get started in this Week 1 matchup against the Ravens.
Khalil Shakir Over 46.5 Receiving Yards
Khalil Shakir enters the 2025 season as the clear WR1 for the Buffalo Bills. Last season with the Bills, he recorded 100 targets, 821 receiving yards, and 4 touchdowns in 15 regular season games. In 3 playoff games, Shakir added 18 receptions for 174 yards. When the Bills needed a big play, Shakir was often the target for quarterback Josh Allen. The wideout’s elite route-running and reliable hands should help him exceed his fantasy projection.
Derrick Henry Under 5.5 Receiving Yards
The star running back for the Baltimore Ravens is an elite NFL rusher, but he is not a primary option in the passing game. During his time in the NFL, Henry has seen very limited receiving volume out of the backfield. Backup running back Justice Hill is more of a receiving threat, and he should draw most of the running back targets for the Ravens. Look for Henry to go under his fantasy projection for receiving yards on Sunday night.
Rashod Bateman Over 36.5 Receiving Yards
Rashod Bateman projects as the WR2 for the Baltimore Ravens behind Zay Flowers, which could give him more favorable defensive matchups this season. The wide receiver emerged as a strong target in the Baltimore offense, amounting 45 receptions, 756 yards, and 9 touchdowns. The most impressive part of his game is his big-play ability fueled by his dynamic speed and route-running separation. Expect the explosive wideout to leave his mark in the primetime matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.