Jake Oettinger Plus Two Other NHL DFS Goalies (January 23rd)

The NHL schedule is in a weird state of limbo this week with a balanced schedule. Yes. There are eight games on a Friday night which is plenty unexpected. One bit of good news is that the games tonight should not be majorly impacted by the icy weather. Expect that to get more dicey as the weekend moves along.

Anyway, goaltenders are never an easy proposition. It has been said many times, that goalies are voodoo. Trying to project them when it comes to DFS is even worse. First, will they start? Then, it is how well will they play? Will they face enough shots? Will the goalie not give up too many goals? Yes, so many questions come our way.

Let us try to take some risks and have some fun!

Jake Oettinger, G (DAL) — $7,700 (FanDuel) | $8,200 (DraftKings)

This is a quick combover. Oettinger starts tonight at home after Dallas played last night in Columbus and lost 1-0. The Stars draw a St. Louis Blues team that is truly bad on the road (7-14-3). Add in some scoring difficulties for both teams and this could help Oettinger. The Blues, in particular, have scored 120 goals (lowest in the league).

Do not expect any goalie fights here. Joel Hofer is projected to start for St. Louis. Oettinger lost his only start against the Blues this season but only allowed two goals (19 saves on 21 shots). Again, taking the plunge is the only way to do it with goaltenders in DFS.

Devin Cooley, G (CGY) — $7,200 (FanDuel) | $7,600 (DraftKings)

Calgary has 13 home wins on the season and it feels like Devin Cooley has all of them. Yes, it's an exaggeration. However, Cooley has been the better goaltender for the Flames in 2025-26. He will start at home tonight against a struggling Washington Capitals team. Cooley has been really good in his previous four starts.

Devin Cooley has been one of the best goalies in the NHL this season.



He leads the NHL in SV% and GAA



📸: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images pic.twitter.com/afuWzODtee — FlamesNation (@FlamesNation) January 20, 2026

His last appearance was a 2-1 OT loss to New Jersey where Cooley made 30 saves. He was the victim of a low-scoring team. Calgary is 30th in offense which does decrease Cooley's margin of error. However, Washington is 3-6-1 in their last 10 while on a four game losing streak. Cooley has a 2.18 GAA and .922 save percentage.

More importantly, the Flames goaltender has not lost in regulation in three January starts. Cooley could we one to sneak into your lineups.

Mackenzie Blackwood, G (COL) — $8,000 (FanDuel) | $8,300 (DraftKings)

Colorado has had the best record in the NHL pretty much all season. Mackenzie Blackwood is a solid 13-2-1 in 17 games as the Avalanche have scored and allowed the fewest amount of goals in the NHL. The only risk may be shots allowed. Blackwood faces about 26 shots a contest. It is one of the lower totals you will see.

Colorado plays at home against a Philadelphia team that Rick Tocchet has termed "one that still has to learn how to win games". The Flyers lost a three goal lead in Utah earlier in the week. That had to sting. Philadelphia's reward is playing Blackwood and the Avalanche.

Blackwood is very familiar with the Flyers being a 2015 second round draft pick of the New Jersey Devils. The Avalanche expect to be a heavy favorite to get back in the win column on Friday night.

