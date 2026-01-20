Sharks, Panthers Goaltenders Drop Gloves for First NHL Goalie Fight Since 2020

Tensions were flaring during the Sharks game against the Panthers on Monday night as Florida welcomed Matthew Tkachuk back into the lineup for the first time all season.

During the third period, frustrations boiled over, and a skirmish broke out behind San Jose’s net. Sharks goalie Alex Nedeljkovic didn’t waste any time getting involved, as he entered the fray in order to go after Evan Rodrigues, who kicked off the skirmish with a cheap shot to the back of Vincent Desharnais.

After seeing Nedeljkovic in the mix, Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky decided he wouldn’t just stand by as a spectator. He took off down the center of the ice and went straight after the opposing goaltender, shedding his gloves in the process. Bobrovsky barreled into Nedeljkovic, and the two proceeded to exchanged blows at center ice with the crowd roaring behind them.

It’s rare that NHL officials allow the goalies to get into it like that, but when Bobrovsky charged across the ice, no one was stopping him. Nedeljkovic happily obliged his challenge, and the two threw a flurry of punches before hitting the ice.

According to Sportsnet, it was the first NHL goalie fight since 2020 during the Battle of Alberta when Oilers’ Mike Smith and Flames’ Cam Talbot squared up with one another.

Players from the bench were absolutely loving it. Members of the Sharks’ young core, including star forward Macklin Celebrini, were grinning ear-to-ear while watching the goaltenders scrap.

SHARKS BENCH REACTION TO THE GOALIE FIGHT 😭 pic.twitter.com/4HyhV96oxd — pop⁷ ⋆⁺₊❅。 (@soft_serve_hky) January 20, 2026

Fighting is commonplace in the NHL, but when the two goaltenders get involved, players and fans alike step back and enjoy the show.

