Nico Collins & the Safest Fantasy Football DFS Cash Game Plays for NFL Week 5

In NFL DFS cash games, the goal isn't to hit a 99th percentile outcome. It is to construct a lineup with an elevated floor that minimizes variance. While GPP tournaments force you to chase low-owned, high-variance options, cash games demand predictable workloads.

Building a cash lineup for Week 5 requires prioritizing volume over narrative. Here are the top cash game targets across DraftKings and FanDuel.

The Safest Quarterback Plays

Cash game quarterbacks must possess a high floor, ideally bolstered by a steady rushing base or consistent dropback volume in a high-total shootout.

Jacoby Brissett DraftKings ($5,500) FanDuel ($6,800)

While usually viewed as a tournament option, Brissett's price point and matchup environment makes him an extraordinary cash option in Week 5. Facing a Lions defense allowing significant fantasy points to QBs, Brissett leads an attack featuring the highest total on the main slate. Averaging well over 35 pass attempts per game in elevated game totals, Brissett provides double-digit fantasy points through pure volume, opening up vital salary cap for elite skill positions.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) hands the ball off, Sunday, October 4, 2026, in East Rutherford. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jared Goff DraftKings ($6,400) FanDuel ($7,600)

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) makes a pass against Carolina Panthers during the first half at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Operating on the other side of that same high-scoring matchup, Goff offers one of the most stable passig floors on the slate. Protected by a dominant offensive line and utilizing high-efficiency play-action inside the 20-yard line, Goff's multi-touchdown upside combined with low turnover variance makes him an anchor for cash builds.

Running Backs Built for Cash Games

When targeting cash-game running backs, seek bell-cow usage: 65%+ snap share, consolidated red-zone carries, and involvement in the passing game.

Chase Brown DraftKings ($6,900) FanDuel ($8,000)

Sep 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown (30) walks off the field after the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brown has firmly established himself as a true focal point in the Bengals offense. Coming off of a performance where he commanded nearly 80% of backfield snaps and over 20 expected fantasy points, Brown gets a Miami defense allowing near top-five numbers in fantasy points to opposing backs.

Christian McCaffrey DraftKings ($8,200) FanDuel ($8,400)

Sep 27, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McCaffrey's underlying metrics remains elite. Maintaining roughly a 78% snap share and over 90% of the 49ers expected fantasy points inside the 10-yard line, McCaffrey provides the safest floor-ceiling combination at the position. His dual-threat involvement in the receiving game makes him practically script-proof against a Seattle defense yielding elevated expected fantasy points to opposing backfields.

Wide Receivers With Reliable Target Floors

Cash game receivers should command at least a 22-25% target share and feature heavily as the first read in their team's progression.

Amon-Ra St. Brown DraftKings ($8,100) FanDuel ($8,600)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) catches the ball for a touchdown during the first half of the NFL game at Ford Field in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

St. Brown remains the golden standard for WR cash floors. Commanding a consistent 30% target share with a heavy dose of short-to-intermediate first-read targets, his PPR efficiency is unmatched. In a dome environment featuring the slate's highest projected total, St. Brown is almost guaranteed double-digit targets.

Nico Collins DraftKings ($7,200) FanDuel ($7,900)

Oct 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) runs after the catch against the Dallas Cowboys at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Collins continues to dominate air yards and target allocation for C.J. Stroud. Returning to full health and drawing a favorable matchup against the Titans, Collins brings both a high reception floor and red-zone priority that fits perfectly into cash game builds.

Tight Ends Who Deliver Value

Tight ends in cash games is about locking in realistic route participation and short-area target share without paying a premium.

Isaiah Likely DraftKings ($4,300) FanDuel ($5,300)

Oct 4, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants tight end Isaiah Likely (9) jumps over Arizona Cardinals cornerback Garrett Williams (21) during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Likely continues to post high-end usage numbers relative to his price tag. Ranking among top tight ends in targets per game and air-yard share, Likely represents a key focal point in the Giants passing design. Facing a Commanders defense giving up solid TE production, he offers double-digit PPR potential at mid-tier pricing.

Trey McBride DraftKings ($5,100) FanDuel ($6,200)

Sep 27, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) catches a pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For those spending up slightly for stability, McBride functions as a focal wide receiver in tight end clothing. Leading his team in target share on short-area concepts, his weekly route participation (80%+) provides the safest PPR floor on the board.

Salary-Saving Plays That Make Sense

Unlocking premium pay-up options requires value plays with bankable touches rather than speculative long shots.

Braelon Allen DraftKings ($5,400) FanDuel ($5,900)

Oct 4, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Jets running back Braelon Allen (0) rushes the ball against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Breece Hall sidelined, Allen steps into a true feature-back role. In his primary workload opportunity last week, Allen captured over 90% of the backfield snaps, 100% of the team's rushing attempts, and a strong route share. Under $6,000 on both sites, a starting RB with near-total workload consolidation against the Browns is an essential cash value lock.

Emmanuel Wilson DraftKings ($5,300) FanDuel ($6,000)

Wilson dominated Seattle's backfield touches last week, taking 21 carries and 100% of the inside-the-10 touches. With the backfield depth chart thinned out, Wilson projects for 15+ touches as home favorites, making him a prime cash-salary saver.

The Cash Game Core

When building your primary cash lineup for Week 5, base your build around these core anchors.

Braelon Allen (RB): at $5,400 on DraftKings, Allen's projected 85%+ snap share and volume-heavy touch distribution makes him the highest-value floor on theentire slate.

Chase Brown (RB): Combining bell-cow usage (nearly 80% snap share) with a heavy favorite game script creates a top-tier running back floor that is underpriced for his projected volume.

Amon-Ra St. Brown (WR): Operating as the main focal point in the main slate's highest projected total game, St. Brown provides the double-digit target security required to insulate your lineup against variance.

Why Cash Volume Wins

Chasing touchdown variance or big plays in cash games creates volatile results. By locking in Allen, Brown, and St. Brown, your roster captures over 50 combined projected touches and targets before considering your remaining roster spots. That guaranteed volume establishes a baseline floor that easily vaults you into the top half of double-up field contests.

All odds and projections provided by DraftKings and FanDuel.

Game odds refreshed periodically and are subject to change.

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