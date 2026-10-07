Fantasy Football Injury Update: Breece Hall, "Week to Week," Boosts Braelon Allen's Fantasy Stock

New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said Breece Hall is week to week as the Jets running back is dealing with a quadriceps injury.

Hall’s absence opens the door for Braelon Allen to get extended work as a starter, which boosts Allen's Fantasy outlook.

Coach Glenn provides an injury update:

🟢 Mason Taylor and Kingsley Enagbare will return to practice this week

⚪️ Breece Hall, Adonai Mitchell, Dylan Parham and Kiko Mauigoa are week-to-week pic.twitter.com/aa0ESUHDpS — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 7, 2026

Breece Hall’s Injury Fantasy Football Impact

Last week showed how the Jets plan to run the backfield with Hall on the side, it’s going to be the Braelon-Allen show. With Hall out, Allen played nearly every snap among all Jets running backs, taking 94 percent of the snap share of the Jets backfield.

The overwhelming snap share led to 16 touches and 8.7 PPR points for Allen in what was largely a disappointing game for the Jets offense in a 23-12 loss to the Chicago Bears. Allen’s numbers were skewed towards the lower end as the Bears dominated the time-of-possession battle 42:45 to 17:15. Allen didn’t have the Fantasy production expected in his first start since the 2024 season thanks to the Bears overwhelmingly possessing the ball, but Allen’s Fantasy outlook can change in his extended run as a starter.

In the Jets next three games, they’ll take on the Cleveland Browns, New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins. If Hall is out for these games, Allen can be a strong Fantasy option given his dominance in snaps among Jets running backs with Hall out. Allen is rostered in 66% of leagues, so if the former Wisconsin Badger is still available, he’s worth scooping up.

Allen offers guaranteed touches for Fantasy managers with Kenneth Walker and Chuba Hubbard, who are on byes this week. With bye weeks starting to compound for here on out, stashing Allen on the bench can become useful in the following weeks, especially for zero-running-back Fantasy managers.

Braelon Allen runs it in for 6️⃣



GBvsNYJ on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/F2SEYfpMQd — NFL (@NFL) September 20, 2026

How Does Braelon Allen Compare to Other Waiver Wire RBs?

The waiver wire is heating up with a plethora of running backs stepping into starting roles with Fantasy playmakers injured. Fantasy managers have to analyze Allen alongside popular waiver options in Ollie Gordon II and Will Shipley. What sets Allen apart from Gordon and Shipley is the amount of competition they’ll face in their starting roles.

Allen is the clear RB 1 with Hall out as seen in his snap share, whereas Gordon and Shipley may have to share the backfield. Gordon II will have to contend with Jaylen Wright for touches the rest of the season, where a split backfield is possible for the duo. Miami Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley hinted at giving Wright more touches in the weeks to come, “He didn’t have many attempts, but he’s going to." Hafley said.

Shipley expected to have a similar role as Allen with Saquon Barkley listed as week to week and Tank Bigsby being placed on injured reserve, but that expectation was flipped on its head. The Philadelphia Eagles elevated Dameon Pierce to the 53-man roster, which hurt Shipley’s Fantasy stock.

Allen is the clear choice between other waiver-wire running backs as he has a from grip over the Jets running back room with Hall out, while other running backs have to share the backfield.

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