Panthers vs 49ers DraftKings Showdown Tight Ends: George Kittle vs Ja’Tavion Sanders 

George Kittle headlines a wide-ranging tight end pool for the Panthers vs. 49ers DraftKings Showdown, with Ja’Tavion Sanders offering sneaky value that could swing tonight’s slate.

Shawn Childs

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium.
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The range of tight ends for this week’s showdown at DraftKings is wide. George Kittle is rounding into form while the Panthers’ top-performing tight end hasn’t had TE1 snaps in three weeks. A backend tight end could score tonight and ruin the slate for many teams.

Week 12 Monday Night Football Tight End Projections

Shawn Childs

George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers (DK: $8,600)

Over the past two weeks, Kittle has rounded into form (9/84/1 and 6/67/2) while receiving 15 combined targets. He missed five games earlier in the year with a hamstring issue. Kittle scored in two other games (4/25/1 and 4/43/1).

Shawn Childs

The Panthers have risk against tight ends (159.80 fantasy points – 25th). They allow big plays (12.4 yards per catch) to tight ends, with a high catch rate (77.3%). 

  • Brenton Strange (4/59)
  • Trey McBride (6/78)
  • Hunter Henry (2/39/1)
  • Darren Waller (5/78/1)
  • Jake Ferguson (3/33/1)
  • Juwan Johnson (4/92/1)

Kittle seems to be the player to fade tonight, but his matchup does paint a possible touchdown. When adding Brock Purdy to the 49ers’ starting lineup, San Francisco may finish more drives with touchdowns. 

Ja’Tavion Sanders, Carolina Panthers (DK: $2,800)

Carolina Panthers tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders (0) on the field before the game at Bank of America Stadium. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Sanders is still looking for his first 2025 touchdown. He has been more active in his last two games (5/32 and 4/22) while catching all of his targets (9). His best showing came in Week 2 (7/54 on nine targets). Sanders missed three games earlier in the season with an ankle issue. He’s never scored more than 13.00 fantasy points in his 24 games in the NFL.

Shawn Childs

San Francisco has also slid down the rankings at tight end (171.10 fantasy points – 29th). They will give up touchdowns (7), and tight ends catch a high percentage (70.2%) of their targets. 

  • Juwan Johnson (5/49/1)
  • Brenton Strange (6/45)
  • Kyle Otton (5/51)
  • Kyle Pitts (7/62)
  • Theo Johnson (3/27/1)
  • Colby Parkinson (4/41/1)
  • Trey McBride (10/115/1)

Over the last three weeks, the 49ers gave up four touchdowns to tight ends. Sanders will draw targets over Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker at times, but he hasn’t been the Panthers’ top playing time tight end since Week 3. Based on his price, I can’t dismiss him reaching the backend of the board in this matchup.

Tommy Tremble can surprise at times when overlooked by a defense. He posted a winning game in Week 4 (5/42/1) with Ja’Tavion Sanders out. Last season, he scored over double-digit fantasy points in two matchups (5/77 and 2/30/1). He had one reception for 54 yards in Week 11, after catching only two passes for four yards over his previous four games on three targets. Tremble is more of a blocking tight end with occasional play-action value at the goal line.

Week 12 Monday Night Football DraftKings Showdown Lineup

Here's my perfect lineup for tonight's showdown:

Shawn Childs

