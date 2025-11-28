The Perfect DraftKings Lineup for GPP Contests in Week 13 Features a Cardinals Stack
If you want to win huge rewards playing DFS fantasy football, you need to get into DraftKings GPP tournaments. However, these tournaments are not easy to win. You need an almost perfect team with a mix of chalk and contrarian options. This is the perfect DraftKings GPP lineup for the Sunday slate of Week 13.
QuarterbackJacoby Brissett, Arizona Cardinals
DraftKings Price: $5,800
Brissett has been red-hot and throwing the ball at a massive rate. Over the past three weeks alone, he has thrown the ball 150 times and produced 1,027 passing yards and five touchdowns. With a reasonable price tag and a great matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are allowing the sixth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks, he's a great option this week.
Running Back Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons
DraftKings Price: $8,500
There is no need to overthink this one. Robinson is an elite option in a matchup against the New York Jets, who will likely be losing this game, and recently traded their best run stopper. He is the best fantasy running back option this week.
Running Back De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins
DraftKings Price: $8,300
There isn't another running back in fantasy football with more upside. His PPR value and big-play ability make him a perfect option in a GPP tournament. His matchup is good against the New Orleans Saints, but he's generally matchup-proof anyway because of his unique skillset.
Wide Receiver Michael Wilson, Arizona Cardinals
DraftKings Price: $5,900
Wilson is who we decided to stack with Brissett. If you're going to win a GPP tournament, you almost have to hit on a stack with your quarterback and a pass-catcher. We went with the guy who has caught 25 of 33 targets for over 300 yards in the past two games.
Wide Receiver Khalil Shakir, Buffalo Bills
DraftKings Price: $5,500
Shakir is a strong option this week with a great matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are allowing the second-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season. They are particularly bad against possession receivers, allowing the most receptions and receiving yards to the position this season.
Wide Receiver John Metchie III, New York Jets
DraftKings Price: $3,800
No one wants to start players in the Jets' offense, but Metchie is their WR1 and is extremely cheap. He's caught a touchdown in each of his past two games and saw seven targets in Week 12.
Tight End Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints
DraftKings Price: $2,700
Hill is unreasonably cheap and will likely see a major uptick in work this week with Alvin Kamara sidelined. He can score points running, throwing, and catching the ball, and we expect him to do all three this week. They also use him a ton down near the goal line.
Flex Travis Etienne Jr, Jacksonville Jaguars
DraftKings Price: $6,500
Etienne fits in the salary cap and is a good running back with a great matchup. He will face off with the Tennessee Titans, who are almost always trailing and are allowing the seventh-most fantasy points to running backs this season.
Defensive and Special Teams: Cleveland Browns
DraftKings Price: $3,000
The Browns are an excellent defense at a cheap price. Their offense also doesn't score much so there is almost no shot of them being in a shootout. The San Francisco 49ers aren't the best offense to target, but they also don't scare us in this matchup.