Perfect MNF DraftKings Showdown DFS Lineup Featuring Justin Jefferson & D'Andre Swift
With 15 Week 1 games in the books, the fantasy market has a lot to think about over the next couple of days on the waiver wire and even reflection on their draft decisions. On Monday, the long-awaited debut of J.J. McCarthy takes place in Chicago, with Justin Jefferson fans hoping the Vikings' young quarterback finds him early and often.
The Bears have a new head coach, with an exciting foundation to their offense that only needs game experience to develop their chemistry with Caleb Williams. Chicago has plenty of work to do on the defensive side of the ball, but that will come in future drafts.
DraftKings offers showdown-style DFS games, which require fantasy managers to develop a six-roster slot lineup with a salary cap of $50,000. This week’s matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears has a $1 million payout for a $20 entry fee. To sell out the contest, DraftKings needs 132,352 teams.
The hook to this format is the caption position. This line slot costs 1.5 times a player’s salary and rewards that investment with a 1.5 multiplier in fantasy points.
Here are the depth charts and projections for tonight's matchup between the Vikings and the Bears:
Minnesota Vikings Week 1 Fantasy Football Projections
Minnesota will be without Jordan Addison for three games due to his suspension. Jalen Nailor will play on Monday night after missing time in August with a hand injury. Much of the fantasy market was fading Aaron Jones in the season-long contest this summer, with some drafts fighting for Jordan Mason. It will be interesting to see how the Vikings handle their top two running backs in Week 1.
Chicago Bears Week 1 Fantasy Football Projections
The Bears hopefully landed their franchise quarterback (Caleb Williams) in the 2024 NFL Draft. Over the past offseason, they added two more intriguing pieces to their passing attack – WR Luther Burden and TE Colston Loveland. D’Andre Swift gets the keys to an exciting running back opportunity, thanks to Chicago’s new coaching staff having ties to the potent Lions’ offense in 2024.
Here's a look at this week’s top skill players for DraftKings Monday night showdown:
Quarterbacks
Both starting quarterbacks in this matchup have 2X projections (DFS Showdown Guide) in the flex slots in showdown lineups. Their salaries are almost identical, along with their projections.
J.J. McCarthy has more star power at WR1 (Justin Jefferson), with one other proven receiving asset (TJ Hockenson). Adam Thielen adds experience, but he has only been with Minnesota for a couple of weeks.
Chicago has excellent receiving depth, giving Caleb Williams six viable options to move the ball via the pass. DJ Moore should regain some of his lost momentum in his second year playing with the Bears, young, rising quarterback. Williams should offer more value as a runner, but he didn’t score rushing touchdowns in his rookie season.
Running Backs
This morning, I downgraded Roschon Johnson (foot) to out after only turning in limited practices this week. Kyle Monangai seemed to be trending toward the RB2 status for Chicago this summer. If Johnson doesn’t play, he may be the goal-line touchdown sniper for the Bears.
Swift comes off a career season in touches while playing in what should be a much better offense. He can make big plays while offering value on all three downs. For him to be a winning play on this slate, he must score a touchdown or earn the three-point bonus for gaining over 100 yards rushing. I drafted him a lot this season, betting on him delivering an outcome above David Montgomery’s usage in the Lions’ system over the past couple of seasons, with a better overall opportunity for touches.
Aaron Jones projects well in this matchup due to his value catching the ball. I gave him a 50/50 chance of scoring the Vikings rushing touchdown, which may have to come outside the 5-yard line. Minnesota will score some TDs via a pass to their running back (four in 2024), adding about another 25% to Jones' scoring potential.
Jordan Mason will work as the Vikings’ RB2 with a hot hand approach. His value increases if the Vikings play from the lead. He should have the inside track to goal-line scoring chances in this matchup.
Wide Receivers
Based on wide receiver salaries for DraftKings in this showdown matchup, there are five potential players with a chance to score 2X times their salary.
Over the summer, Olamide Zaccheaus outplayed Luther Burden, suggesting he is the best value to play in this type of format when adding in his much lower salary. Even with the appearance of possible backend filler, I don’t have him to hit the winning ticker without scoring. The sixth roster slot should require a player capable of scoring at least 10.00 fantasy points unless a matchup has multiple studs that score over 30.00 fantasy points.
Rome Odunze brings upside talent, but he looks unproven to support his higher salary. His size invites value at the goal line, and a fast-paced game could lead to a Keon Coleman outcome in this matchup.
Based on Chicago expected to spread the ball around when passing the ball, Justin Jefferson should be the better stud player over DJ Moore at the top end of the wide receiver player pool in this game.
Last year, Jalen Nailor hit the winning ticket in showdown contests. His opportunity in some game was helped by TJ Hockenson missing some time. Adam Thielen was a great DFS play out of the gate last season for the Panthers. They feature him as a high-volume chain mover. He should work the short areas of the field in this game, giving the Vikings plenty of experience to bridge the gap until Jordan Addison returns to the starting lineup.
Tight Ends
Bears and fantasy drafters are giddy about the ceiling and potential of Colston Loveland, but he will have competition for snaps in Week 1 from Cole Kmet. I expect both players to see plenty of playing time, with some sort of split of tight end targets. Loveland seems like a fade for me on this slate due to his higher salary and unknown ceiling. A 4/40 day with a touchdown would put him in the backend of a winning showdown roster, so I can’t totally dismiss him.
T.J. Hockenson tends to work the short areas of the field for the Vikings, allowing him to have a reasonable floor in most fantasy weeks. To reach a winning day, he must reach the end zone, something he only did eight times over his 35 games with the Vikings.
The Perfect Week 1 NFL DFS Showdown Lineup: Monday Night Football
Player
POS
Price
Adam Thielen
Captain
$6,600
Justin Jefferson
Flex
$10,800
Caleb Williams
Flex
$9,200
J.J. McCarthy
Flex
$9,000
D'Andre Swift
Flex
$8,800
Will Reichard
Flex
$5,000