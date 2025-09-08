Bills' Keon Coleman Rewards Fantasy Managers in Week 1: Second-Year Breakout Begins
The Buffalo Bills gave us massive drama in the first Sunday Night Football showdown of the season, storming back from a 15-point deficit in the fourth quarter. Josh Allen pulled out his bag of late-game heroics—two lightning-quick touchdowns while the defense forced Derrick Henry to fumble and came up with a clutch defensive stand. New kicker Matt Prater nailed the game-winning field goal—to seal a wild 41-40 victory that stole the NFL spotlight in Week 1.
At Fantasy Sports on SI, our mission is simple: spotlight sleepers, busts, and breakouts so you can dominate your leaguemates. And our Sleeper of the Year pick, Keon Coleman, wasted no time validating the hype. The second-year wideout erupted for 8 catches on 11 targets, 112 yards, and a touchdown—a tip-drill highlight that fantasy managers will be replaying all week. He flirted with an even bigger day, narrowly missing two two-point conversions and getting dragged down inside the 10 on what could have been his second touchdown.
For fantasy purposes, that’s as good as it gets from a “sleeper.” Coleman appeared to have an establish rapport with Allen, carried himself like Buffalo’s WR1, and rewarded anyone who snagged him at a bargain price.
Check out what Senior Expert Shawn Childs said about Coleman prior to the season.
WR Keon Coleman, Buffalo Bills
Coleman brings a jump-ball skill set with some value in the open field. His speed (4.6 40-yard dash) limits his range to test a defense. He’ll win his share of fades at the goal line and offer sneaky value vs. zone defense. Coleman must prove his worth when pressed at the line of scrimmage, but he had many wins in college when tested in tight coverage. Think Marquise Colston and Mike Evans with less speed and a weaker overall resume. He must improve his release and route running to command more targets.
Coleman missed four midseason games with a wrist injury. His catch rate (50.9) was extremely low, but the Bills used him as a deep threat (19.2 yards per catch, 12 catches of 20 yards or more, and four long bombs). He finished one catch or fewer in nine of his 16 games, showcasing his downside risk. His two tease showings (4/125 and 5/70/1) came in back-to-back starts before his injury.
Dion Dawkins (Bills’ Starting Offensive Tackle) gave Coleman a glowing review this week, praising his hard work and commitment to the team. His overall message was that he was ready to make a massive step forward this year, and the Bills’ passing game needs a star to push them to the next level in their quest to win a Super Bowl. Over the past week, Coleman has had an ADP of 104 with a WR50 ranking.”- Shawn Childs
After struggling to separate as a rookie, the 2024 second-rounder opened Year 2 by leading the Bills in catches, targets, and yards—all career highs. Now, his breakout gets put to the test against Sauce Gardner and the Jets in Week 2.