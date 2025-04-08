The Perfect PGA DFS Lineup On DraftKings For The 2025 Masters
The 2025 Masters Tournament marks the commencement of the PGA Tour’s major championship calendar, steeped in tradition and unrivaled prestige. Headlining the field is reigning champion Scottie Scheffler, who returns to Augusta National following a historic 2024 season highlighted by seven PGA Tour triumphs and an Olympic gold medal. As he pursues a third green jacket in just four years, Scheffler faces the formidable challenge of Augusta’s iconic par-72 course—a venue that rigorously examines a golfer’s precision, stamina, and mental resilience.
Last 10 Champions
2024 - Scottie Scheffler
2023 - Jon Rahm
2022 - Scottie Scheffler
2021 - Hideki Matsuyama
2020 - Dustin Johnson
2019 - Tiger Woods
2018 - Patrick Reed
2017 - Sergio Garcia
2016 - Danny Willett
2015 - Jordan Spieth
Key Metrics
Strokes Gained: Approach/Greens in Regulation
Strokes Gained: Around the Green/Scrambling
Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee/Driving Distance
Strokes Gained: Putting/Three-Putt Avoidance
Par-5 Scoring
As we get ready for the biggest week of golf in the year, let’s take a stab at identifying the perfect PGA DFS lineup for GPP tournaments on DraftKings.
Scottie Scheffler ($12,400)
Although Scottie Scheffler has yet to secure a victory in 2025, he arrives at Augusta as the unequivocal favorite. Fresh off a near-playoff finish at the Texas Children’s Houston Open, Scheffler has showcased world-class ball-striking across his last three starts—each performance resulting in over six strokes gained in that metric alone.
His dominance from tee to green, paired with a steadily ascending short game, cements his status as the most dependable anchor for DFS roster construction. Despite his premium DraftKings salary of $12,400, Scheffler warrants top-tier consideration in all contest formats. Notably, he has never placed outside the top 20 at the Masters, with his least impressive result—a T19 finish—coming in his tournament debut in 2020. Although he’s substantially more expensive than any other golfer on the slate, fading the two-time champion is not a good idea.
Russell Henley ($8,400)
In major championships, it is not uncommon for some of the PGA Tour’s most proficient talents to be undervalued—Russell Henley being a prime example. Following a brief hiatus after a T30 finish at The Players Championship, the Georgia native returned to the winner’s circle with an impressive victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March, narrowly defeating Collin Morikawa.
Henley has quietly established a strong track record in majors, registering top-25 finishes in five of his last eight appearances. His consistent form, favorable pricing, and commendable history at Augusta elevate his appeal for DFS lineups. Averaging 89.3 fantasy points per game and securing four top-10 finishes this season—including his recent triumph at Bay Hill—Henley’s refined tee-to-green game and steady putting stroke position him as a compelling sleeper pick with legitimate upside at the 2025 Masters.
Corey Conners ($7,900)
The impeccably precise Canadian ball-striker, Corey Conners, arrives at Augusta National armed with elite tee-to-green proficiency—a skill set tailor-made for the demanding contours of this storied venue. With three consecutive top-10 finishes at the Masters from 2020 to 2022, Conners continues to profile as a highly appealing, mid-tier option in DFS builds.
Currently in strong form, Conners notched three consecutive top-10 finishes prior to securing a T18 at last week’s Texas Valero Open. He has recorded five top-10s since January, underscoring his consistency and reliability. While his putting remains the most notable area for potential improvement, any uptick in his short game could translate into substantial fantasy value in this year’s tournament.
Patrick Reed ($7,300)
Patrick Reed, often overlooked in recent discussions, makes his long-awaited 2025 debut at Augusta National— a venue where he has repeatedly demonstrated his prowess. A golfer with an innate connection to this iconic course, Reed has posted four top-12 finishes in his last six appearances, reinforcing his reputation as a formidable contender at Augusta.
Known for his exceptional short game, Reed enters the tournament with one of the most reliable wedge games in the field. His performance in 2024 was a testament to his consistency, as he remained on the leaderboard throughout much of the weekend before a slight stumble on Sunday. His memorable victory in 2018, where he triumphed over Rickie Fowler, showcased his ability to thrive in the high-pressure environment of the Masters, and few golfers are better equipped to recapture that form over the span of four critical rounds. At a price of $7,300, signing up for a golfer with such a track record to finish in the top 12 is an opportunity few would pass up.
Keegan Bradley ($7,000)
Bradley consistently offers significant value on DFS slates, thanks to his exceptional tee-to-green performance. Over the past six months, he has maintained solid form, establishing himself as a reliable ball-striker with notable consistency. His back-to-back top-25 finishes at the Masters further underscore his capability on this challenging course. The U.S. Ryder Cup captain has made the cut in six of his seven career appearances at Augusta National. Should he secure another top-25 finish at his current price, he would represent a sound and worthwhile investment for fantasy players.
Aaron Rai ($6,800)
Aaron Rai has continued to display outstanding ball-striking prowess in 2025, building on his strong form from 2024, which included his first PGA Tour victory last spring. His improvements with the putter have been evident, and he now consistently hits over 70% of greens in regulation, ranking 27th on Tour.
Although he missed the cut at the Texas Children’s Houston Open last week, Rai had previously delivered three solid performances in succession, earning fantasy point totals ranging from 76.5 to 122. With his affordable price tag, Rai presents a high potential return on investment for fantasy players.
Recommended Articles
PGA DFS Picks For The 2025 Masters: Scottie Scheffler Leads The Way
2025 NFL Draft Rankings: Top 5 Quarterback Prospects
Trey McBride Solidifies Elite Fantasy Football Status After Record-Breaking Extension