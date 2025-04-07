Trey McBride Solidifies Elite Fantasy Football Status After Record-Breaking Extension
The Arizona Cardinals made a resounding commitment to their offensive future by awarding tight end Trey McBride a four-year, $76 million extension — a move that solidifies his standing not only within the organization, but also across the fantasy football landscape. Once a rising prospect, McBride has now ascended into the elite tier of tight ends. With 2025 drafts on the horizon, he’s earning legitimate consideration as the second tight end off the board — trailing only Brock Bowers of the Las Vegas Raiders.
McBride's 2024 campaign served as a testament to his evolution as a focal point in Arizona’s passing game. He amassed 111 receptions for 1,146 yards, both of which marked career-highs and shattered franchise records at the tight end position. Even more impressive, his week-to-week consistency was rock solid — registering five or more catches and at least 30 receiving yards in three-quarters of his appearances. While his scoring output lagged behind his volume — due in large part to anomalously low touchdown conversion despite high red zone involvement — the underlying metrics suggest that’s due for positive regression.
From an analytical lens, McBride's peripheral metrics underscore his dominance. He paced all tight ends in route participation, target share (27%), and expected fantasy points per game (15.6), according to FantasyPros. Notably, his expected touchdown tally (7.9) far exceeded his actual production, reinforcing the notion that positive regression in scoring is not just likely, it’s imminent.
Despite an early-season drought that set an NFL record for most receptions without a touchdown, McBride's red zone usage remained encouraging. He ran routes on 87.5% of Arizona’s red zone pass plays (4th among TEs) and commanded 10 end zone targets — a figure that ranked second at the position. That level of involvement is not fluky; it’s a cornerstone of sustainable, elite fantasy production.
The addition of Marvin Harrison Jr. in the 2024 NFL Draft added a dynamic outside threat to the Cardinals’ offense, but rather than siphoning targets away from McBride, Harrison’s presence should continue to command defensive attention and create more opportunities over the middle of the field. McBride, already quarterback Kyler Murray’s most trusted option, should thrive with softer coverages and expanded spacing.
For fantasy managers seeking stability without sacrificing upside, Trey McBride represents one of the most valuable assets at the tight end position. His blend of volume, reliability, and untapped scoring potential make him a cornerstone selection in all formats, particularly PPR leagues.
