Perfect Week 1 NFL DFS DraftKings Lineup Featuring A Bengals Stack And Tyler Warren
When playing in GPP DFS tournaments on DraftKings, you have to walk a fine line between hitting on your superstars and finding cheaper players who you believe have huge upside. We have put together what we think is the perfect DFS lineup for this week on DraftKings.
QB Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals ($6,900)
Even without the rushing upside, we are projecting Burrow to be the top quarterback on the Sunday slate. It's important to nail this position, and that's exactly why we paid up for him instead of going with a cheaper option like Joe Flacco or Trevor Lawrence.
RB Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals ($6,600)
It's not always great to pair a running back with your quarterback, and spoiler alert, a wide receiver too. However, Brown plays such a big role in the passing attack, and there will be enough points scored in this game that at his price, he will more than return value and then some.
RB James Conner, Arizona Cardinals ($6,100)
Conner is a bell-cow back going up against a defense that DK has ranked 27th in the league against running backs. The Arizona Cardinals are projected to beat the New Orleans Saints handily, which means a ton of carries for Conner in the second half of this game.
WR Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals ($8,100)
You almost have to stack your quarterback with a wide receiver in GPP tournaments. Chase is fully expected to be the WR1 for the week, and we are willing to pay up for him. We view him as a guy that you're going to have to own this week to compete in any tournament.
WR Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers ($4,600)
Egbuka is in one of the top passing offenses in the league and is expected to take over the Chris Godwin role, which was fantasy gold last season. He will be matched up against the Falcons, who DK has ranked 30th against wide receivers.
WR Cedric Tillman, Cleveland Browns ($4,400)
This is our most outside-the-box option. We want as much of that Bengals vs Browns game as possible, and we are going with Tillman over Jerry Jeudy here. Last year, in two games against this Bengals defense, Jeudy caught a total of three passes for 38 yards. Tillman, in his one game against Cincy, caught eight of 12 targets for 81 yards. We are banking on the matchup favoring the cheaper and the lesser rostered option here.
TE Tyler Warren, Indianapolis Colts ($4,400)
Warren matches up with a Dolphins team that struggles against tight ends and has a significantly worse secondary from last season. He was also the last player added, and his price was perfect for our budget.
Flex TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots ($5,500)
Henderson is a bit of a boom or bust option in Week 1, but we are shooting for ceiling here. He was absolutely electric in the preseason, and that's exactly what we're looking for in this tournament. No player comes close to giving you as much bang for your buck in this price range.
DST Pittsburgh Steelers ($3,300)
The Steelers are going to terrorize Justin Fields and the Jets this week. It's going to be a bloodbath. Just to pile on, New York lost their best offensive lineman, Alijah Vera-Tucker, for the season on Thursday due to a torn triceps. This one is going to get ugly, and Pittsburgh is notorious for making big plays on defense to pile up fantasy points.