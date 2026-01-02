Perfect Week 18 DraftKings DFS Lineup Featuring A Jaxson Dart-Wan’Dale Robinson Stack

This is the final week of the NFL season and our last full Sunday slate on DraftKings. If you want to win big money with a limited buy-in, you need to get in on DraftKings GPP tournaments. However, these aren't easy tournaments to win. You'll need the perfect mix of chalk and contrarian players to create a near-perfect lineup. This is the perfect DraftKings GPP tournament lineup for Week 18.

QB Jaxson Dart, New York Giants

DraftKings Price: $5,700

Dart has the best possible matchup this week against the Dallas Cowboys defense, which is allowing the most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. We are also confident that he's going to be playing the full game this week, unlike many of the top quarterbacks.

RB Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) runs the ball for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

DraftKings Price: $8,700

Robinson is the best running back in the NFL and leads the league in scrimmage yards. He's coming off a massive Week 17, and we expect him to have another big week against the New Orleans Saints.

RB Dylan Sampson, Cleveland Browns

DraftKings Price: $5,200

Sampson served as the Browns' RB1 last week, leading the backfield in both carries and targets. Despite struggling against a tough Pittsburgh Steelers, it was a good sign for this week. He'll be matched up against the Cincinnati Bengals, who are allowing the most fantasy points in the league against running backs.

WR CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

DraftKings Price: $7,300

Lamb has a strong matchup against the New York Giants this week, who are allowing the eighth-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season. Both teams should be able to score in this game in a shootout, much like what we saw the first time these teams played this season. We expect Lamb to finish his season with a huge game.

WR Wan'Dale Robinson, New York Giants

New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (17) runs upfield after catching a swing pass in the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

DraftKings Price: $6,100

We are stacking Robinson with Dart this week. If you're going to win a GPP tournament, it's important to hit on a stack with your quarterback and one of his pass-catchers.

WR Jahan Dotson, Philadelphia Eagles

DraftKings Price: $3,800

The Philadelphia Eagles are expected to bench their key starters this week, which will open up opportunities for other players in a great matchup against the Washington Commanders. Washington is allowing the fifth-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season. Dotson is a player who could step into the WR1 role against a Commanders defense that can't stop anybody.

TE Hunter Henry, New England Patriots

DraftKings Price: $4,500

The Patriots will be looking to win this week, so we expect Drake Maye to play the full game. With Kayshon Boutte and Mack Hollins out, Henry should see a lot of targets again this week. He should have a monster game in a great matchup against the Miami Dolphins, who are allowing the third-most fantasy points to tight ends this season.

FLEX Audric Estime, New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints running back Audric Estime (30) celebrates his touchdown against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

DraftKings Price: $5,000

Last week, we saw Estime take over as the clear RB1 last week. He is projected to fill the same role in Week 18. As a cheap option with an average matchup, we like him as a flex option this week.

DST Houston Texans

DraftKings Price: $3,700

It isn't necessary to explain why we are starting the best defense in the league against Riley Leonard.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: