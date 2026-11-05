Perfect Week 9 DraftKings NFL DFS Showdown Lineup for Thursday Night Football Features Trevor Lawrence

Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season will get underway with the Jacksonville Jaguars squaring off against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football. Even in a matchup that’s expected to be lopsided in favor of the Jaguars, which player is the ideal captain in DraftKings showdown lineups?

Showdown is a single-game DFS contest on DraftKings, where you’ll have a $50,000 salary to select a captain and five flex players to complete your roster. The captain’s salary and points are multiplied by 1.5x, while the flex players’ salaries and points are normal.

With that in mind, which players build a perfect showdown lineup between the Panthers and Packers?

All stats used in this article are from PFF or Sumer Sports unless stated otherwise. DraftKings uses full-PPR scoring in their DFS contests, so keep that in mind when making lineups.

Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars ($15,900 Salary)

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) scrambles from Indianapolis Colts defensive end Jaylahn Tuimoloau (91) during the second quarter of an an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 42-7. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Trevor Lawrence leads the slate with 20.7 DraftKings points per game, and he’s been extremely efficient this season. Along with Lawrence posting the fifth-most adjusted EPA/play (0.26) among 31 QBs with 150-plus plays in 2026, he’s scored 20-plus DraftKings points in five of his seven starts.

Across the Ravens’ three-game losing streak from Week 6 to Week 8, their defense is 25th in dropback EPA (0.15) and 23rd in dropback success rate (50.0%) allowed.

Zay Flowers, WR, Baltimore Ravens ($10,400 Salary)

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) warms up before the game against the Buffalo Bills at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although Zay Flowers produced a goose egg without Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley in Week 8, he’s the best option the Ravens have in a game they’re expected to be playing from behind. Flowers is still registering 18.7 DraftKings points per game, and he boasts the seventh-highest target share (29.7%) in the NFL.

Besides Flowers getting peppered with quick passes, the Jaguars’ defense is permitting the fifth-most schedule-adjusted fantasy points per game to WRs (+5.4).

Parker Washington, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars ($9,400 Salary)

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) during the game against the Indianapolis Colts at EverBank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Parker Washington has been quiet with 14.0 combined DraftKings points over his last two games. However, Washington still leads the Jaguars with a 24.6% target share, and he flashed a ceiling performance of 33.4 DraftKings points in Week 5 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Additionally, Baltimore’s defense is giving up the sixth-most schedule-adjusted fantasy points per game to slot WRs (+2.9).

Jacksonville Jaguars D/ST ($5,800 Salary)

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) celebrates his tackle on Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) during the second quarter of an an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 42-7. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Rostering the Jaguars’ defense/special teams unit is self-explanatory when the Ravens are trotting out third-string quarterback Joe Fagnano. While a week of practice could help Fagnano, Baltimore has already traded for Jacoby Brissett, and Jacksonville has one of the best defenses in the league.

Against the hapless Indianapolis Colts in Week 8, the Jaguars’ defense contributed 20 DraftKings points.

Jake Moody, K, Baltimore Ravens ($4,800 Salary)

Washington Commanders place kicker Jake Moody (16) watches his 56-yard field goal during the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moving the ball is not going to be easy for the Ravens, which can limit scoring opportunities. That being said, if Baltimore does generate points, it could come from the leg of Jake Moody.

Moody recently signed with the Ravens due to Tyler Loop being placed on injured reserve.

Chris Rodriguez Jr., RB, Jacksonville Jaguars ($3,400 Salary)

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) runs the ball against the Indianapolis Colts at EverBank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It remains to be seen if Bhayshul Tuten will be active for the Jaguars on Thursday. If Tuten is sidelined, Chris Rodriguez Jr. becomes the chalkiest play on the showdown slate, and it’d be tough to argue against playing him.

Even if Tuten plays, Rodriguez should still handle a decent-sized workload in a game where the Jaguars are decent-sized favorites. Rodriguez already gets short-yardage work and other touches in Jacksonville’s offense, but a full workload would make him a near must-start at this salary.