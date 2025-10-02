Puka Nacua, Kendrick Bourne, and 3 Other Player Props For Rams vs. 49ers
The short-handed San Francisco 49ers take on the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night. Here are some of the best player props from Underdog fantasy for the first game of week five in the NFL.
Christian McCaffrey Over 53.5 Receiving Yards
The San Francisco 49ers' starting RB, Christian McCaffrey, who is already the star of his team’s offense, will be leaned on even further in this game against the Los Angeles Rams. Both 49ers wide receivers Ricky Pearsall and Jauan Jennings will be out with injury.
McCaffrey brings a lot as a rusher, but this will be a tough team to do it against, with the Rams ranking 10th in fewest rushing yards allowed per game in the NFL. With the injuries and this in mind, McCaffrey will likely see a bulk of volume in the pass game, which he already has this season.
He has had at least six receptions in each game, including a 10-reception 88-yard game against the Arizona Cardinals. His over 53.5 receiving yards total is definitely a play to take on Thursday night.
Kendrick Bourne Over 3.5 Receptions
With both Pearsall and Jennings out, Kendrick Bourne will be the listed WR1 for the 49ers.
Even without injuries this year, Bourne has had a decent hand in San Francisco's offense. Through three games, he has had at least three targets in every game he has played in. With the injuries the 49ers have on offense, Bourne should see a big increase in his volume. Playing off the fact, as mentioned above, that the Rams have a top-third of the league rushing defense, this will also give him more looks in the passing game.
With this, his over 3.5 receptions total is one of the best player props on Underdog Fantasy for the game.
Jake Tonges Over 25.5 Receiving Yards
Jake Tonges' receiving prop of over 25.5 yards may be the best player prop of the night.
With the increased targets likely going Tonges way with the injuries to Pearsall and Jennings, Tonges has also just started to come into his own in the 49ers' offense. In the 49ers' latest game against the Jaguars, he had three catches on five targets for 58 yards and a touchdown. The Rams have also allowed opposing TEs over his 25.5 receiving yard Thursday night line in all four games they have played this season.
Puka Nacua Under 95.5 Receiving Yards
Taking a Puka Nacua under may seem like a bad idea, but in this spot, it is the right idea.
The Los Angeles Rams are favorites by a decent chunk against the 49ers. On FanDuel, they are listed as +7.5 favorites. In this spot, given the injuries for the 49ers, it feels this game could get out of hand. If the Rams can develop a big lead, that means Nacua's chances of hitting his 95.5 over receiving yards total become slimmer.
The 49ers also currently allow the sixth fewest passing yards per game in the NFL.
Kyren Williams Over 16.5 Rushing Attempts
Los Angeles Rams Kyren Williams should be utilized heavily in the game against the San Francisco 49ers. Again, the Rams are favored, and it feels things could get out of hand, which would lead to Wiliams' favor of getting more carries. Also, in his four games this year, Williams has hit his over on his Thursday night total set at 16.5 rushing attempts three times.
This is a great player prop to take, and it feels like Williams should have no issue getting to 17 carries.