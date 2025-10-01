2025 NFL MVP Watch Featuring Puka Nacua And Christian McCaffrey
We are through four weeks, and we are starting to see some familiar names at the top of our fantasy football MVP race. As we get deeper into the season, the one-off big games have less of an impact on the overall scoring, and the top stars are beginning to rise to the top. These are our top Fantasy MVP candidates heading into Week 5.
1. WR Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams
Nacua is leading all skill position players in fantasy points this season. He has scored 109.5 fantasy points, which comes to an average of 27.4 points per game. Through four games, he's already caught 42 passes for 503 yards and a touchdown, and has a rushing TD. He has topped 100 yards from scrimmage in every game so far this season. If he continues on this pace, he will surpass 2,000 receiving yards this season. It's been a huge year for Nacua so far, and he isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
2. RB Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers
McCaffrey is seeing otherworldly volume to start the season, and he has shockingly been the one 49ers star who has managed to stay healthy so far. After four games, he has a ridiculous 112 opportunities with 69 carries and 43 targets. That has led to him averaging 24 fantasy points per game. However, he has been very reliant on volume. Even with 69 carries, he's only rushed for 225 yards and no TDs. That's an average of just 3.3 yards per carry. He's been better through the air, catching 31 passes for 305 yards and two TDs. We don't know how long this can last, but enjoy it while it does.
3. WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions
The fears of St. Brown falling off when Ben Johnson left may have been a tad overblown. He's caught 27 passes for 307 yards, which is about on par with what we've come to expect from St. Brown, but he has also already scored six TDs. Those are monster touchdown numbers, and all of them have come in the past three weeks. He's just behind CMC, averaging 23.6 fantasy points per game. Only Nacua has more fantasy points at the position.
4. QB Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
Allen is the top quarterback on the season, and a big part of that is just the fact that he's managed to stay healthy. Lamar Jackson fell off last week after missing almost all of the second half, and we've seen a number of other QBs go down, including Joe Burrow and Jayden Daniels. His 24.9 fantasy points per game are still not all that far ahead of Jackson, who is at 23.6 fantasy points per game despite the injury. Still, staying on the field is a key part of being a fantasy MVP.
5. TE Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys
Ferguson is the TE1 on the season with 15.6 fantasy points per game. That's more than two points ahead of Trey McBride, who is the TE2 with 13.4 fantasy points per game. If not for a mediocre Week 1, his numbers would be monstrous. His worst fantasy performance since Week 1 was still 16.8 points.