Puka Nacua Leads NFL Divisional Round Building Blocks For DFS Lineups

The NFL playoffs continue in the Divisional Round this weekend, featuring four highly anticipated matchups to determine which of the eight remaining teams will advance to their respective conference championship games. On Saturday, the Buffalo Bills will go on the road to take on the Denver Broncos, followed up by the San Francisco’s 49ers’ trip to take on the Seattle Seahawks.

The action continues on Sunday, with the Houston Texans and New England Patriots kicking things off from Foxboro. After that, the Los Angeles Rams will go on the road to square off against the Chicago Bears, rounding out divisional matchups before conference championship week.

For fantasy football managers, this weekend’s slate will offer a plethora of stars to lead DFS lineups for Divisional Round contests. Monitoring some of the top players in this weekend’s slate, here are four building blocks for DFS lineups:

Josh Allen - Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) calls a play during the first quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Josh Allen will be one of the most popular quarterback picks for DFS lineups this weekend. Despite a tough matchup against a stubborn Broncos defense, last season’s league MVP will shoulder immense volume for Buffalo’s offense. In the Wild Card round, Allen completed 28 of his 35 passes for 273 yards and a touchdown, adding two additional scores on the ground. One of the league’s top postseason performers will continue to elevate his production in a must-win game to help Buffalo advance to the AFC Championship Game for the third time in Allen’s career.

Christian McCaffrey - San Francisco 49ers

Throughout the season, Christian McCaffrey has offered stability to a 49ers offense that has been ravaged by injury. San Francisco’s injury woes have persisted in the postseason, as the offense will be without star tight end George Kittle, who suffered a torn Achilles against the Philadelphia Eagles last week. Without their top threat in the passing game, McCaffrey will command immense volume despite a tough matchup against the No. 2-ranked defense in the NFL. The star running back will be the premier threat for a 49ers squad that enters Saturday’s game as a seven-point underdog.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba - Seattle Seahawks

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams in overtime at Lumen Field. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

The Seattle Seahawks will lean on the efforts of Jaxon Smith-Njigba in his first postseason appearance. The star wideout broke out with league-leading production during the regular season, posting an NFL-high mark in receiving yards during the regular season. Matched up against a banged-up 49ers defense, Njigba will command a significant volume of the target share in Seattle’s passing attack. He will be one of the top wideout picks for DFS lineups in the Divisional Round.

Puca Nacua - Los Angeles Rams

Rounding out our list is another top wideout in the league. Nacua played a crucial role in Los Angeles’ Wild Card victory over the Carolina Panthers, hauling in 10 of his 18 targets for 111 receiving yards and a touchdown through the air, adding a second score on the ground. Nacua is a near lock to continue his output against an inconsistent Bears secondary that has relied heavily on turnover production throughout the season. The All-Pro wideout will sustain significant volume, offering a safe floor for output with an elevated ceiling against the No. 22 pass defense in the NFL.

Read More Fantasy On SI News