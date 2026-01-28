Rhamondre Stevenson Headlines Patriots' DFS Studs For Super Bowl Lineups

The New England Patriots are back in the Super Bowl for the first time since 2018, set to square off against the Seattle Seahawks in a rematch of Super Bowl XLIX. New England took down the Denver Broncos in a highly contested AFC Championship Game, ultimately securing a 10-7 win to punch their ticket.

A plethora of Patriots stars will leave an immense impact on Super Bowl LX, offering significant DFS value for fantasy football managers. Players such as Stefon Diggs, Drake Maye and TreVeyon Henderson will be popular DFS picks among Super Bowl lineups, but one Patriot stands out from the pack: Rhamondre Stevenson.

After briefly taking a back seat amid a red-hot stretch from Henderson during the regular season, Stevenson has retained his role as New England’s workhorse throughout its playoff run. The star back overcame significant turnover troubles during the season, posting 130 carries for 603 rushing yards and seven touchdowns during the year.

Stevenson may not strike fantasy managers as a top choice for the Patriots, but here’s what makes the veteran back stand out among New England’s DFS picks:

Rhamondre Stevenson Will Help DFS Lineups Win Super Bowl Contests

New England’s offense will be dealt with its toughest test of the season thus far. Seattle’s defense ranked near the top of the league during the regular season, building on such a campaign with stellar play throughout their postseason run. This could limit an explosive Patriots offense and force Mike Vrabel’s team to keep the ball on the ground once again, playing to Stevenson’s benefit from a DFS standpoint.

Stevenson has sustained elite volume throughout the playoffs, posting encouraging volume to build confidence among fantasy managers entering Super Bowl week. He’s eclipsed 50 rushing yards in each of New England’s three postseason wins, adding 86 receiving yards over seven catches in the passing game. Stevenson has racked up 280 yards from scrimmage over 58 touches so far this postseason, a trend that projects to continue in the Super Bowl.

Breakout rookie TreVeyon Henderson has taken a back seat to Stevenson during the playoffs, posting just 26 touches to Stevenson’s 58. With Stevenson taking over as the bell-cow, he’s set to command the vast majority of the touches in the Patriots’ backfield in what projects to be another defensive-heavy showdown in Super Bowl LX.

The star back ranks second among Patriots pass-catchers in receiving to this point of the postseason, offering PPR versatility with upside out of the backfield. His recent surge will make him one of the most popular DFS picks for Super Bowl lineups with New England’s seventh Lombardi Trophy on the line.

