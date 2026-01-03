Ricky Pearsall, Zach Charbonnet, and 3 Other Underdog Props For 49ers vs. Seahawks

On Saturday, there will be two NFL games played, with the night matchup being between the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers. Here are five of the best player props on Underdog Fantasy for the contest.

AJ Barner Over 3.5 Receptions

Dec 28, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Seattle Seahawks tight end AJ Barner (88) reacts after catching a seventeen-yard touchdown pass thrown by quarterback Sam Darnold (not pictured) against the Carolina Panthers during the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Seattle TE AJ Barner, in his last four games, has covered the over his Saturday 3.5 reception line just one time. In all three games, he failed to cover it; he had exactly three receptions. Going against the 49ers, he should be able to get that slight boost he needs to cover the over on the 3.5 receptions line.

In San Francisco’s last three games, they have allowed three opposing TEs to have four or more receptions; two of these TEs played for the Tennessee Titans. Also, in the year in PPR fantasy football formats, San Francisco is allowing the ninth most fantasy points to the TE position. Showing further the vulnerability of the 49ers' defense against TEs.

Zach Charbonnet Over 11.5 Rushing Attempts

Dec 7, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (26) runs the ball against the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

RB for the Seahawks, Zach Charbonnet, is coming off his best game of the season. Against the Carolina Panthers last week, he had 18 carries for 110 yards and two touchdowns. This snapped a streak of three consecutive games where he went under his 11.5 rushing attempt prop.

With a game of this success going against the 49ers, Charbonnet should get a good workload again in week 18, making the over on Charbonnet’s rushing attempt prop a great play. Also, the Seahawks played the 49ers earlier this year in week 1. In the game, Charbonnet had 12 carries for 47 yards and a TD.

Ricky Pearsall Under 46.5 Receiving Yards

Dec 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (1) warms up before the game against the Chicago Bears at Levi's Stadium. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

After missing a game due to injury in week 16, in week 17, second-year WR for San Francisco, Ricky Pearsall, had a great game. Last week against the Chicago Bears, he had five receptions for 85 yards. This added a second consecutive game in which Perasall has played, in which he has had 85 or more receiving yards. But given the strength of Seattle’s passing defense, this streak should come to an end for Pearsall.

In the year, the Seahawks are allowing the 12th fewest passing yards per game in the NFL. In their last six games, only one opposing WR1 has covered the over on Pearsall’s receiving yard line set at 46.5 yards. The one player to do it was WR Puka Nacua from the Los Angeles Rams.

Christian McCaffrey Over 18.5 Rushing Attempts

Dec 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) runs against Chicago Bears cornerback Nahshon Wright (26) in the first half at Levi's Stadium. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

With Seattle’s stout rushing defense, RB for the 49ers, Christian McCaffrey’s usage should still see no downtick in the rushing game. In his last five games, McCaffrey has had at least 20 rushing attempts a game. The 49ers have shown they have not cared about the strength of the opposing rushing defense in this stretch; they simply will do all they can to establish their run game.

In the year, Seattle is allowing the third fewest rushing yards per game. The 49ers played the Indianapolis Colts during this span of five games mentioned, and McCaffrey had 21 carries against them. Also, dating back to week 1 of the season against Seattle, McCaffrey had 22 carries against them.

Brock Purdy Over 242.5 Passing Yards

Dec 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) leaves the field after the game against the Chicago Bears at Levi's Stadium. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

This one feels simple. QB Brock Purdy of the 49ers has looked like the best QB in football over the past couple of weeks. In his past three games, he has had 295 or more passing yards. Hi,m continuing this streak of play feels likely, and him covering the over on his 242.5 passing yard line feels even more likely. To add more reason to take the over in week one, Purdy against the Seahawks had 277 passing yards

