Great Risk/Reward DFS Lineup Stacks: High Scoring, Sleeper-Heavy, and 3 more

Daily Fantasy Football can be very fun to play, especially on Super Bowl Sunday. There are many strategies that one person may activate. Team X can blowout Team Y. Team Y can blowout Team X. We can see a low-scoring game, a high-scoring game, or a surprising matchup. How about Jauan Jennings circa 2024? These are five unique DFS Stacking Strategies to consider for some fun, unique playing.

Seattle Controls the Game

Kenneth Walker III, George Holani, Seahawks Defense

What if the Seahawks control this game? They are the better team, on paper, and they are also run-heavy. They have the better defense as well.

If Seattle is going to control this game, play Walker III. The Seahawks would revert to running the ball even higher than their 50% run rate. Walker, in turn, could have 25+ attempts and multiple touchdowns.

Added — we will play George Holani. In a run-heavy script, he should have way more than five touches, as he had seven in the NFC Championship. Klint Kubiak wants to work in multiple backs.

Finally, the Seattle defense would play a huge role in a blowout. They are the best defense in the NFL, undoubtedly. Meanwhile, the Patriots are averaging only 18.0 points per game in the playoffs.

Patriots Control the Game

Drake Maye, Rhamondre Stevenson

This is not projected, but it can happen. Better yet, if it happens, you will have really faded the public and won in the process. This must be led with Drake Maye at quarterback. He is an MVP candidate for a good reason. The Patriots will not achieve significant success without Maye playing a key role.

In this scenario, please stack Rhamondre Stevenson. He played 94% of running back snaps in the NFC Championship Game. Per our projections, he should exceed 75% of rushing attempts on the team this Sunday. In a run-heavy game, Stevenson can have 20 or more attempts and a definite touchdown.

Total Offensive Explosion

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Drake Maye, Kayshon Boutte

Both teams have numerous explosive players. As we sometimes see, if two teams get a back-and-forth going early, the scoring takes off.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba may be the best, most explosive player on the field this weekend. He must be included in most lineups, especially this one. In tandem with Smith-Nigba, Maye is the next most explosive player in the game. These two will be the two highest-rostered players, aside from Sam Darnold.

Kayshon Boutte is riskier, but cheaper for that risk. He has 7 touchdowns on the season with over 17 yards per reception. If a big reception happens, he is a likely prospect as the most explosive player in yards per touch.

Fade the Public

Cooper Kupp, TreVeyon Henderson

Do you want a very low-owned team? Look to no other than the two underperformers this season. Cooper Kupp and TreVeyon Henderson are not busts, but they lack a ton of volume. There is a world where a couple plays change that narrative.

Kupp has a 15% target share. If the Patriots sell out to Smith-Njigba, Kupp is the only other trusted wide receiver in the offense. It will not be Rashid Shaheed or AJ Barner. It would be Kupp, and he will be owned under 10%.

How about Henderson? He does have 7 touchdowns this season. Josh McDaniels prefers Stevenson for pass protection, but if they go for gold on offense, they can expect Henderson to get more work. Added — he is an explosive player who can have a big run at any moment.

Low-Scoring Affair

Seahawks, Patriots Defenses, Jason Myers, Andy Borregales

How about some defense? A 10-3 game? That would not be very entertaining for most, but it would provide defenses that stand out. In this game, we will go with all defenses and kickers—just total domination at the line of scrimmage with few red zone chances. Bold, but it could work.

