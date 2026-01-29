Kayshon Boutte Super Bowl LX Fantasy Football Stats, Playoff History, Projections

As the Patriots look to secure their league-leading seventh Super Bowl title on February 8, they'll need to rely upon their wide receiving corps in order to keep up with the Seattle Seahawks' high-powered offense. While players like Stefon Diggs, Mack Hollins, and Hunter Henry will be big targets for Drake Maye, Kayshon Boutte could be the X-factor New England as they look for big plays against a tough Seahawks' secondary. Let's dig into Boutte's chances of turning in a big game on Super Bowl Sunday.

2025 Statistics: Kayshon Boutte

Dec 1, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (9) catches a pass for a touchdown against New York Giants cornerback Cor'Dale Flott (28) during the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

While he didn't set career highs in receptions or receiving yards this season, 2025 was arguably the most productive season of Kayshon Boutte's three-year career. He caught 33 passes for 551 yards and six receiving touchdowns while being among the league leaders with an average of 16.1 yards per reception.

Boutte has formed a chemistry with Drake Maye in their two years together, and he's quickly become the MVP candidate's favorite deep threat. For the most part, all season, Boutte has been the guy Maye has looked to when taking a shot downfield -- as evidenced by the fact that he was second on the team in receiving touchdowns.

Playoff History

Jan 25, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (9) practices before the 2026 AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Boutte hasn't had a monster first postseason, as the Patriots' offense has struggled through their first three games en route to the Super Bowl, but he's made the same big plays he made during the regular season. Despite only having eight catches for 157 receiving yards and one touchdown in the 2025 playoffs, Boutte made arguably the best catch of the playoffs to help beat the Houston Texans in the Divisional Round.

Boutte had a similar play broken up by Patrick Surtain in the AFC Championship, so it would be a surprise if we didn't see Drake Maye hunt another big play with his favorite deep threat against the Seahawks in Super Bowl LX.

Super Bowl Outlook

Oct 26, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (9) scores a touchdown during the third quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Boutte only finished as WR45 in fantasy football this season, but he's capable of putting up huge games. He'll have a tough task ahead of him as the Seahawks are a top-5 pass defense, and Drake Maye is also dealing with a reported shoulder injury.

While the Patriots will likely have a target pecking order of Diggs, Hollins, and Henry before they feed Boutte, the third-year player could easily put up big numbers with just four or five targets on Super Bowl Sunday.

The Seahawks primarily play zone defense, so we're not expecting Boutte to be shadowed by a single player. Our projections have Boutte predicted to be the fifth-highest scoring receiver in this game, but he could easily outperform the two players ahead of him on the projection list (Cooper Kupp and Rashid Shaheed) as neither player is the model of consistency.

While the Seahawks have allowed the fewest receiving yards per game to opposing wide receivers, they've also been susceptible to the big play, so it wouldn't be a shock to see Boutte get behind the Seahawks' defense and put up another big play in Super Bowl LX.