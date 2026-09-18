This Steelers WR Presents Sneaky Fantasy Football Breakout Candidacy In Week 2

The fantasy football season is entering its second weekend of action following Thursday night’s matchup, with plenty of stars set to take the field on Sunday. Players like Ashton Jeanty and Bijan Robinson lived up to immense expectations in the season opener, while sneaky contributors such as Jalen Coker and Christian Watson emerged with top-10 production in the opening week.

Fantasy managers will be on the lookout for favorable matchups that could thrust other sneaky options into premier roles, especially early in the season. The Pittsburgh Steelers, set to take on the New England Patriots on Sunday, could present such an option.

Former third-round pick Roman Wilson struggled with notable volume against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1, hauling in half of his six targets for 26 yards. He dropped several passes that could have significantly bolstered his output for the week, and will be looking to bounce back against New England.

Wilson offers notable upside despite a tough matchup, and should take on a considerable share of targets from Aaron Rodgers on Sunday.

Entering the season with an ADP ranking at WR131, several factors could play into a potential breakout performance from the Michigan product. Here’s what makes Wilson a compelling sleeper option for Week 2 fantasy lineups:

Injuries To Steelers WRs, Patriots DBs Benefits Roman Wilson’s Week 2 Fantasy Projections

Sep 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) runs after a catch during the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Acrisure Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Veteran wideout Michael Pittman Jr., who led the team with 58 yards and three catches in as many targets, is dealing with a foot injury that has kept him out of practice to this point in the week. If he’s unable to suit up against the Patriots, Wilson will be thrust into a WR2 role with prominent upside.

On the other side of the ball, New England’s CB2 Carlton Davis III has missed practice due to a neck injury that could limit the veteran defensive back in Week 2.

All-Pro corner Christian Gonzalez will likely match up against DK Metcalf for the majority of reps, generating a favorable matchup for Wilson, who generated significant separation on his routes in Week 1.

Despite his drop concerns, including a potential touchdown catch in Week 1, there’s plenty of reason for optimism in his ability to rebound alongside Rodgers and Metcalf, especially in a gradually expanding role. Wilson is available in the vast majority of fantasy leagues, and could be worth an addition for receiver-needy lineups ahead of the Week 2 slate.

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