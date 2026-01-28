Rashid Shaheed Super Bowl LX: Seahawks X-Factor Stats, DFS Value & Breakout Potential

We have made it through 21 weeks of football, but now the NFL season comes down to just one final game. A champion will be crowned after the Super Bowl between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots. On Sunday, February 8, the No. 1 seed in the NFC, the Seahawks, will go up against the No. 2 seed in the AFC, the Patriots. The game will be played at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Before this year's NFL Trade Deadline, the Seahawks made a move to acquire the New Orleans Saints' big-play threat, Rashid Shaheed. He didn't contribute as much as many expected after being acquired by the Seahawks, but he has been a major difference-maker in the playoffs.

Not only did he start the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs off with a kick return that he took the distance for a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers, but he also made a huge play catching a 51-yard pass in the NFC Championship Game against the Los Angeles Rams. A trade that once looked like an afterthought could end up being the difference in who wins the Super Bowl.

Rashid Shaheed Regular Season Stats By The Numbers

Games Played: 18

Receptions: 59

Targets: 92

Yards: 687

Average: 11.6

Touchdowns: 2

Long: 87

Rashid Shaheed Playoff Stats By The Numbers

Games Played: 2

Receptions: 1

Targets: 5

Yards: 51

Average: 51.0

Touchdowns: 0

Long: 51

*Note: Shaheed did return the opening kickoff against the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round for a touchdown.

Rashid Shaheed's opening kickoff TD against the 49ers in the Divisional Round

Rashid Shaheed Super Bowl LX Prediction

Shaheed is the ultimate boom-or-bust option. He should probably be in just about every DFS lineup this week. In a one-game slate, it's hard to pass up a cheap option with massive upside, who could also end up with a decent amount of volume. In the NFC Championship Game, he saw three targets, a carry, and is still handling return duties.

This is a player who can score a touchdown from anywhere on the field every time he touches the ball. There is no better value pick on the Super Bowl slate. He is extremely dangerous with the ball and can finish with a ton of fantasy points even if he only touches the ball a few times.

