Super Bowl LIX: Top Eagles Sleeper DFS Target
As always, the “experts in the desert" are strongly predicting fireworks will be on display when the Eagles and Chiefs face off in Super Bowl LIX.
Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown, and DeVonta Smith are obviously the main players from the Eagles garnering all the respect (and high salaries) on the DraftKings DFS slate.
However, rather than selecting one of the offensive superstars in the “Captain’s Spot”, a sneaky way to success may lie in taking a contrarian approach by utilizing Philadelphia’s stellar defensive unit.
Defense / Special Teams, Philadelphia Eagles
Captain: $6,300 | FLEX: $4,200
After finishing the regular season as the top-ranked unit in the NFL, the Eagles’ defense has been absolutely dominant in three playoff games, recording 10 sacks, four interceptions, and six fumbles.
Mahomes and company will have to contend with emerging Eagles edge rusher Nolan Smith who anchors the group up front leading the NFL in sacks (4) in the postseason.
Vic Fangio’s squad could become even stronger if veteran leader Brandon Graham, who suffered a torn triceps in Week 12 against the Rams, can return to the lineup. Before the season, Graham stated that after 15 productive seasons in the NFL, he would hang his cleats up in 2025. So you know he will be extremely motivated to get back on the field and wreak havoc.
We also need to highlight that Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis form arguably the best inside defensive tackle duo in the NFL. This resulted in the Eagles allowing the second-fewest rushing touchdowns (9) in the regular season.
Philadelphia’s defense has posted double-digit fantasy points in each of its three playoff games in DFS formats (WSH:11, LAR:10, GB:14). A deeper dive reveals that Patrick Mahomes, who was sacked a career-high 36 times this season, has been sacked five times in two games this postseason. The offensive line woes for Kansas City are something the Eagles will aim to exploit in Super Bowl LIX, potentially resulting in fantasy gold for DFS players.
