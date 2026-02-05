The Super Bowl is right around the corner, and the excitement continues to build. Many of you will shift your focus to placing bets and playing DFS. The pools will be as large as they have been all year, which is actually a very good thing for experienced DFS players. This slate will have more inexperienced players, and to be honest, they will get exposed. As for us, we attack with a sound strategy and money in mind. Here are three different lineup strategies.

Seahawks Domination

FanDuel

There is a case to be made that the Seahawks win this game with ease. Defense wins championships, as they say. Seattle has the clearly better defense, as it is the No. 1 unit in the NFL. Meanwhile, they face relentless pressure: Maye has fumbled the ball 15 times this season, and the Patriots are in the bottom 10 in sacks allowed.

For that reason, we will have to play the Seahawks' defense. However, they are not our MVP. Kenneth Walker III is the MVP. If Seattle is up, they will go ultra run-heavy. This can be 60% or higher. That would translate to 25+ attempts for Walker III and sure-thing multi-touchdown upside.

There is no road to domination without a Jaxon Smith-Njigba exhibition. The Patriots are only 13th against wide receivers, and Smith-Njigba has 60% more targets per game than any other Seahawk.

If we play Smith-Njigba for profit, we will stack him with Darnold. He averages 1.4x of this game's $11,800 salary. Safe, but profitable as well.

The Patriots are the 21st-best against tight ends. That will favor Barner to be the No. 2 pass-catcher in this game. He has a much more favorable outlook on Cooper Kupp, who will see Christian Gonzalez quite a bit.

Rashid Shaheed is one of a couple of sleepers in this game. We hope for one explosive play for a player that will be low-owned in DFS contests. He is averaging 1.2x of this listed salary of $5,800.

Patriots Control the Game

FanDuel

If a blowout happens, it is much more likely to favor the (4.5) point favored Seahawks. However, the public is open to the Patriots, and they could control the game if all goes to plan.

Hunter Henry is a great MVP option in a Patriots-favoring strategy. The Seahawks are expected to play a lot of 2-deep coverage, which forces short passes. This works well for Henry, as he also faces the Seahawks' 22nd-ranked unit against tight ends. This is their far biggest weakness.

If the Patriots are up, the Seahawks must go more pass-heavy. There is no world where the Patriots should be able to limit Smith-Njigba. As they play from behind, he see's more work.

The Patriots have no road to big scores that runs without Drake Maye. He must be played if you are heavy on the Patriots. You can then pair him with Mack Hollins, who sneakily has a 17% target share, on par with Henry for the team's No. 2 pass-catching designation. He has similar upside to Diggs at a much cheaper price.

With our excess salary, we will play Andy Borregales for safer field goal output. If the Patriots score a lot, Borregales will have his fair share of kicks. Kickers are known as the safest plays in DFS, most of the time.

A Balanced Super Bowl

FanDuel

More likely than either scenario listed above, this game will be more evenly matched. The Seahawks being favored by (4.5) points does not mean a blowout is expectedachieve. Both teams should eat their dinner and provide success in their own ways.

Walker III is the highest upside option in this game. As the RB1 on the leading team, he can easily have 25 or more rushing attempts. On top of that, Walker could have 5 or more receptions. His volume is too high not to use. Meanwhile, Darnold and Maye will own the ownership at MVP.

Smith-Njigba is the best non-QB in this game. In fact, he is the best player in the game, pound for pound. That is a debate in and of itself. He must be played and is +550 to win MVP honors for good reason.

One way or another, Henry should see plenty of work. As stated earlier, the Seahawks are far worse in their defensive rating against tight ends. Up or not, Henry will get his targets fed to him. He also has a higher upside, averaging 12.9 yards per reception, well above the positional average.

Tight ends project to do well in this game. Barner not only had a high red-zone touch rate, but he also had four tush-push attempts this season. Though not common, it does happen in uncommon, it does happen in but also madeover 20% of the games they play. If ever seen in any game, this would be the time.

George Holani is the best sleeper in this game. Though it's harder to play in our Seahawks-heavy lineup, he can be used here. He will be volatile, but the 7 touches in the NFC Championship Game and 34% snap rate showed that they trust Holani. Klint Kubiak does not want to use solely one running back. Between load management and pass protection, Holani will play, and all he needs is another seven touches hit 1x of salary likely touches to hit 1x of salary likely.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: