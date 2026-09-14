The Perfect Fantasy Football FanDuel Showdown Lineup Featuring Jaylen Waddle for Monday Night Football
In this story:
A competitive AFC West clash takes center stage on Monday Night Football as the Kansas City Chiefs host the Denver Broncos on September 14.
With the Chiefs favored by just 2.5 points and a total sitting at 43.5, the game projects a competitive balance without escalating into a shootout. Both offenses welcome key figures back from injuries, headlined by Patrick Mahomes returning to anchor the Chiefs' attack and Bo Nix back under center for Denver. To capture the top spot in FanDuel single-game tournaments, high-volume quarterbacking and calculated team stacking form a winning foundation.
MVP (1.5x Points): Patrick Mahomes (QB, Chiefs) $16,500
Strategic Fit: Primary passing and touchdown floor.
Even while working back into full form following a knee injury, Mahomes remains the undisputed centerpiece of this single-game slate. FanDuel's scoring setup rewards passing volume and total touchdown production at the 1.5x MVP multiplier. With Kansas City's full complement of perimeter talent, Mahomes provides both the safest floor and the highest overall ceiling in a close game environment.
Flex: Bo Nix (QB, Broncos) $14,000
Strategic Fit: High-volume game script correlation.
Pairing both starting signal-callers creates a high-floor, high-ceiling dual-QB structure. Denver's defense is strong enough to force tight quarters, but if Kansas City establishes control, Nix will be pushed into high-volume passing down the stretch. Stacking Nix ensures fantasy output from Denver's side without needing to guess which specific receiver absorbs every target.
Flex: Travis Kelce (TE, Chiefs) $12,000
Strategic Fit: High-ceiling Mahomes stack.
Kelce remains the ideal correlation piece alongside Mahomes. If the former MVP-winning quarterback delivers a slate-winning performance, Kelce almost certainly catches the high-value red-zone targets required to hit that benchmark. He is especially attractive in a showdown format where touchdowns quickly create separation.
Flex: Jaylen Waddle (WR, Broncos) $11,500
Strategic Fit: Explosive big-play upside.
Added to Denver's offense this offseason to elevate the passing game, Waddle offers elite splash-play ability. His vertical threat provides a distinct advantage over lower-tier Denver options, giving the lineup access to quick scoring drives if the Broncos trail.
Flex: Kenneth Walker III (RB, Chiefs) $10,500
Strategic Fit: Ground-game ceiling & multi-path scoring.
As one of Kansas City's major offseason backfield additions, Walker provides strong value. Denver's defense is stout against the run and finished last season limiting running back pass-catching output. Because of the Broncos' strong front, Walker's floor relies heavily on carry volume and red-zone opportunities rather than huge passing-game numbers. Walker should deliver solid value relative to his $10,500 salary.
Flex: Marvin Mims Jr. (WR, Broncos) $5,500
Strategic Fit: High-value salary relief.
Fitting Mahomes, Nix, Kelce, Waddle, and Walker III under the salary cap requires a reliable low-cost option. Mims Jr. fits the bill perfectly. Listed as a starter on Denver's depth chart and fully cleared from practice reports, Mims Jr. provides direct exposure to Nix's downfield progression at a fraction of the cost.
The Game Plan
Lock in Mahomes at MVP, secure the dual-QB correlation with Nix, hit the elite offensive targets on both sides, and leverage Mims Jr. to make the payroll balance out.
Game odds and player props provided by FanDuel Sportsbook.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Daniel Outerbridge covers the NBA, NFL, WNBA, and MLB with an emphasis on the numbers behind the game. His work breaks down player performance, team strategy, and emerging statistical trends to provide actionable insights for fans and fantasy players. Outerbridge has written for a myriad of other outlets including Anubis Sports and FanSided.