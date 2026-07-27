Jaylen Waddle Leads Group of Yahoo Fantasy Football Values

Finding the right value pieces can elevate any Fantasy team into championship contenders.

For Yahoo Fantasy managers, these three players offer value throughout the draft.

Jaylen Waddle

Waddle (WR 20, 48 ADP) is entering a new venture in his career as his tenure as a Miami Dolphin came to an end this offseason as he was shipped to the Denver Broncos.

The new scenario offers an interesting Fantasy perspective for Waddle and offers value compared to other receivers near his ADP in Yahoo leagues.

Waddle is getting drafted near the likes of Garret Wilson and Davante Adams. Out of the trio, Waddle is in a stellar situation compared to Wilson and Adams.

The move to Denver gives Waddle the opportunity to play in a more prolific passing attack as Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix led the league in passing attempts. More pass attempts means more targets for the Broncos WR 1, which leads to higher Fantasy production.

Wilson is in an unfavorable offensive situation with Geno Smith as his QB. Factoring the QB scenario with Wilson missing 10 games last season, it’s hard to envision Wilson being ranked ahead of Waddle, but the New York Jets receiver is getting drafted ahead of Waddle in Yahoo leagues.

Adams is due for some regression as the Los Angeles Rams receiver will turn 34 during the season and is end-zone reliant as seen in his league-high 16 targets inside the five, easily the highest among wide receivers last season. Having Puka Nacua taking the lion’s share of targets and the emphasis on 13-personnel from head coach Sean McVay, Adams is in a murkier Fantasy outlook compared to Waddle.

Being the focal point of one of the most pass-happy teams in the league makes Waddle a value in Yahoo leagues compared to receivers of a similar rank.

Jaylen Waddle 64 REC, 910 YDS, 6 TDs 2025 Season Highlights.



Welcome to Denver.pic.twitter.com/ByQ5nD0M4U https://t.co/kGnYprfvpP — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) March 17, 2026

David Montgomery

Montgomery (RB 23, 56 ADP) was traded to the Houston Texans this offseason after a successful Fantasy stint in a shared backfield with Jahmyr Gibbs.

In Yahoo leagues, Montgomery offers value when comparing the former Detroit Lion to other running backs ahead of him.

Bucky Irving and D’andre Swift are in murkier backfield situations than Montgomery. Quinshon Judkins may be limited, due to negative game scripts.

These three running backs are ranked ahead of Montgomery, making the new Texan a value in Yahoo leagues.

Fantasy managers could be concerned with Woody Marks taking snaps away from Montgomery, but Montgomery has shown in the past his ability to be a Fantasy producer in a split backfield.

While in a shared backfield in Detroit with Gibbs, one of the best Fantasy running backs, Montgomery displayed an ability to produce Fantasy points without an abundance of carries.

Montgomery’s usage should increase without having Gibbs ahead of him, but even if Montgomery sees a similar snap count like he did in Detroit, being the goalline back keeps him Fantasy viable.

Jonathon Brooks

Brooks (RB 37, 114 ADP) offers deep value for Yahoo Fantasy managers in larger leagues.

Brooks is anticipated to back up Chuba Hubbard early on next season, but could step up into the lead-back role, much like Rico Dowdle did last season.

Injuries have hampered Brooks in his first two seasons, limiting the former Texas Longhorn to three career games. Early training camp reports hint at Brooks looking like he did prior to injuries, even catching the eye of head coach Dave Canales.

HC Canales on Jonathon Brooks' first training camp practice:



"He looks like the guy I remember." pic.twitter.com/tawHlP44wu — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) July 23, 2026

At his current rank, Brooks is among other running backs with a limited ceiling compared to the Panthers running back.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt and Aaron Jones Sr. are in murkier backfield situations compared to Brooks. Kenneth Gainwell is much more of a threat in PPR and Half-PPR leagues, but in Yahoo Standard formats, Brooks may produce more with his touches without the added points from receptions compared to Gainwell.

In comparison to other running backs near his rank, Brooks offers the highest potential, making him someone to consider late in drafts in Yahoo leagues.

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