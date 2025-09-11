NFL DFS: Week 2 TNF FanDuel Showdown Lineup Starts Josh Jacobs, Romeo Doubs
Thursday Night Football kicks off tomorrow night from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI. This matchup comes with much hype as the Packers will faceoff against the Commanders — two prime NFC contenders. This leads up to a very intriguing DFS slate. I undergo a long, analytical process to project primetime games, and I have found this lineup to provide the best chance to cash based on risk, upside, salary, projected points, and game script.
WEEK 2 THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL - FANDUEL DFS SHOWDOWN LINEUP - PACKERS VS COMMANDERS
ROMEO DOUBS
MVP - 1.5X
$6,300
JOSH JACOBS
FLEX
$12,400
DEEBO SAMUEL SR
FLEX
$10,200
TERRY MCLAURIN
FLEX
$11,400
JORDAN LOVE
FLEX
$11,800
BRANDON MCMANUS
FLEX
$7,000
Romeo Doubs - MVP
Per my own projections, Romeo Doubs provides the clear-highest value play of the night (3.0X Salary). Romeo Doubs is drastically cheaper than Jayden Reed and Matthew Golden and it comes with little logic. In Week 1, Doubs ran 17 routes, 2nd highest on the team behind Tucker Kraft. As history has shown, Jordan Love and Romeo Doubs have a great connection with huge upside.
In Week 1, Romeo Doubs had 4 Targets for 2 Catches and 68 Yards. In 13 games last season, Doubs had 46 yards per game with 3.5 Receptions per game. The Commanders secondary lack much to be considered great, and so I can see Romeo Doubs having a very good Week 2 game as we will expose lower-projected ownership.
In the case that Romeo Doubs has a huge game (70+ Yards, 1+ Touchdown), we have a huge advantage of the field.
Josh Jacobs
Josh Jacobs is very likely to lead this game in total fantasy points scored, but we will avoid him as our MVP to chase ultimate upside. The Packers were one of few teams in 2024 to run the ball more times than they passed the ball. They maintained that script in Week 1 where Jordan Love only had 22 pass attempts.
This is not a matchup that projects to shutdown Josh Jacobs. The season is fresh, thus limiting any short-week concern. Josh Jacobs is a must-play, regardless of ownership.
Deebo Samuel Sr
As I researched Deebo Samuel further, I have found that he has been called washed up for really no reason at all. According to PFF, he has not seen a downgrade thus yet in his career. That came to life in Week 1 as Deebo saw 10 Targets, 7 Catches, and 77 Yards. Kliff Kingsbury is going to leverage Deebo Samuel all year long. To make matters even more favorable, Nate Hobbs, their primary slot cornerback, is on the injured report.
Jordan Love
My 2nd best value play of the game is actually Jordan Love. They have too many weapons to fail, despite being all mid-tier. This allows for high projected efficiency even in a low pass-rate. Jordan Love was 16-22 against a tougher Lions secondary, last week. Meanwhile, he threw two touchdowns. I projected the Packers to score 29 Points on Thursday Night, allowing for value across the entire offense. If I am right, we leveraged our lineup even further.
Brandon McManus
With our remaining salary, I am very comfortable playing Brandon McManus. The Packers kicker made 20/21 kicks last season, and the weather forecast looks very favorable tomorrow. We are planning on seeing pleasant weather in the low-60s with no rain and winds of just 4-6 MPH. A veteran like Brandon McManus should be all bullseyes with a good snap.