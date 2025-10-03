Top 5 Chalk Plays On DraftKings In Week 5 Including Justin Fields & De’Von Achane
When playing DFS on DraftKings, there is a lot of information you need to know. One of those things you need to know is the chalk picks. Those are the most rostered players on the slate. Sometimes you want to make sure you have these players, and other times it is best to avoid them and go with a contrarian option. Either way, this is information you need to know if you're going to build the best possible lineup in Week 5.
QB Justin Fields, New York Jets
DraftKings Price: $5,600
This is a strange week when not many options really separated themselves as a standout chalk pick. There is one huge exception to this rule, and that is Fields. His roster percentage is a ridiculous 45.41%. That is almost unheard of. DFS players are targeting the Dallas Cowboys and targeting them aggressively. This ownership is out of control percentage, and you could get a huge leg up on the field if you go with a contrarian pick who outperforms Fields.
QB Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
DraftKings Price: $6,100
Herbert is the second most-rostered quarterback at 10.62%. This is a huge drop off from Fields, but is still well ahead of the QB3 Jaxson Dart, who comes in at 6.88%. DFS players clearly like the matchup, and the discounted price on Quentin Johnston makes them a perfect stacking option. Because of Fields' ridiculous roster percentage, Herbert is a solid mix of chalk and contrarian this week.
RB De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins
DraftKings Price: $7,300
Achane is the only running back who really separated himself this week. He's being rostered in 28.55% of lineups this week. The matchup against the Carolina Panthers, combined with the absence of Tyreek Hill, surely caused an uptick in ownership on this slate. The RB2 on this slate is Jahmyr Gibbs at 19.49%, followed closely by the rest of the pack led by Omarion Hampton at 17.26%.
WR Garrett Wilson, New York Jets
DraftKings Price: $6,100
No wide receiver separated themselves at all this week, which is surprising with a quarterback being such a chalk pick. It is Wilson who is the WR1 here at 16.28%, but he's closely followed by Jaxon Smith-Njigba at 16.14% then Amon-Ra St. Brown at 14.16%. No one on this slate is even 2% ahead of the next wide receiver.
TE Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints
DraftKings Price: $3,900
It's much of the same from the tight ends. Johnson comes in with an ownership percentage of 9.51%, but right behind him is Tyler Warren at 9.30%, and the gaps don't get any bigger as we continue down the list. The chalk won't really be a factor in Week 5 at this position.
