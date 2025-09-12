Top 7 Chalk DFS Plays in Week 2 Including Lamar Jackson and Ja'Marr Chase
In DFS on DraftKings, it's important to understand the projected ownership of players before you set your lineups for whatever slate you might be playing. Sometimes you want to avoid chalk plays to get a huge advantage with a contrarian option, and other times you need the chalk plays so you have a fighting chance. These are the chalk plays to know for Week 2.
QB Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
DK Ownership: 20.35%
Jackson is far and away the chalkiest quarterback option this week. The next closest QB is Josh Allen down at 15.76%, and after him is Jalen Hurts all the way down at 8.34%. You may be better off avoiding him in GPP and going with a cheaper option to try to pull away from the pack. The Browns' defense did a good job against Joe Burrow last week, and this game could shape up to be a Derrick Henry game in the second half.
RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions
DK Ownership: 20.38%
DFS players are not worried about Gibbs's inefficiencies from last week. They are going right back to the well. The narrative this week is that an angry Lions team coming off a bad loss is going to pummel the Chicago Bears, and it's a tough narrative to argue with. If they do, Gibbs will likely have a massive day.
RB Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers
DK Ownership: 20.17%
CMC is in for a ridiculous amount of volume in Week 2. Brock Purdy and George Kittle have both already been ruled out, and Jauan Jennings is questionable. In Week 1, McCaffrey saw 32 opportunities with 22 carries and 10 targets. It's hard to see how that number comes down this week, regardless of game script.
WR Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals
DK Ownership: 15.53%
Chase is the best player in fantasy football; it makes sense that he's the most rostered player in the league. A matchup against the Jags certainly isn't deterring anybody either. With him, it's just a matter of price tag and roster construction.
WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks
DK Ownership: 15.50%
JSN is up here because there didn't look to be any other viable option in the passing game last week for Seattle, and the Steelers got torched last week by Justin Fields. Everything we saw last week points to him having a huge performance in Week 2.
TE Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals
DK Ownership: 8.04%
This is just another case of a great player against a terrible defense. McBride is an elite tight end going up against the Carolina Panthers. There is no reason to overthink this one.
TE Harold Fannin, Cleveland Browns
DK Ownership: 7.46%
The plan was to do only one TE, but when we saw that Fannin was second, it was worth talking about. This is a player that a lot of DFS owners are going to think they are ahead of the curve on and outsmarting the other players. That is clearly not the case, and don't have him in your roster if your goal was to have a contrarian pick at the position.